Mandela Gardens, Leeds

It’s not only in South Africa that places are named after Nelson Mandela – there are numerous streets, bridges, buildings, statues and monuments around the world honour him. In Italy, the province of Rome, northeast of the Italian capital, there is a municipality named Mandela.





With the help of the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory, we bring you a list of some of the places where Mandela’s name can be found.





Bridges:

The Netherlands cities of Purmerend, Zoetermeer, Utrecht and Arnhem, all have Mandela Bridges and Culemborg has a Mandela Road





Roads:

St Lucia, in the Caribbean has Nelson Mandela Drive, in Paris, France, pedestrians can stroll along the Avenue du President Nelson Mandela and in Caracas, Venezuela there is a Nelson Mandela Boulevard.





Dakar in Senegal boasts Avenue Nelson Mandela, and Glamorgan, Harlow and Falkirk in the UK have Mandela Avenues

The UK has several versions of Mandela Close and Mandela Way and there is a Mandela Highway leading into Kingston, Jamaica.

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, have the grandly-designated Nelson Mandela Highway Road.





Stadiums:

A few cities have named stadiums after Mandela; Port Louis - Mauritius; Kampala - Uganda; and Torrevieja - Spain.





Parks and gardens:

The Mandela Garden in Leeds, UK, the Nelson Mandela ornamental garden in Kingston-upon-Hull, Yorkshire, UK, the Nelson Mandela Park in Montreal, Canada, and Mandela Park in Hoorn, Netherlands.





Restaurants:

Cafe Mandela in Copenhagen, Denmark, the Mandela Bar at Bristol University, or Madiba Restaurant in New York.