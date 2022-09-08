Places you’ve probably never heard of

If you’re planning to see some places you haven’t heard of, then this could help ease your decision. Whether you’re an adrenalin junkie or just simply enjoy travelling and discovering new places, this is for you. The Ambuluwawa Tower

Story continues below Advertisement

The Ambuluwawa Tower is situated in Sri Lanka and is a real-life fairytale, just like the towers we’ve seen in most movies. It is one of the most unique natural landscapes. Visitors to the tower are able to walk around and experience the breathtaking views around them. As you go up, the staircase narrows; it can be considered challenging to climb if you are not comfortable with heights. It’s definitely worth the try.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nethmi & Raveen I Travel & Lifestyle (@nerdventures_) Sea of stars The Maldives is a popular holiday spot to many, and there’s something about its romantic tropical vibe that gets the people going. Now, imagine a romantic night under the stars, but this time, the stars are at the bottom of your feet. Yes, it actually exists! The sea of stars happens every year during late summer in the reefs of the Maldives, caused by bioluminescent phytoplankton called Lingulodinium polyedrum and the movement of the waves causes it to glow.

Story continues below Advertisement

Story continues below Advertisement

The Wave View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wave, Arizona (@the.wave.az) The Wave is a Marble Canyon, situated in Arizona. Visually, it's a sight to behold. It's unusual wave-like swirls across the rocks give off the visual illusion of sand dunes and are the main reason for its attraction. It's probably best to make sure you’re ready for an experience such as this, as some people have experienced dizziness while exploring. Imagine the snaps you could take, though? Magical.

Story continues below Advertisement