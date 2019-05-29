The Tour de France takes place next month. Picture: Supplied.

If your significant other is a sports fan, Flight Centre gives you the lowdown:

ICC Cricket World Cup - May 30- July 14.

London will host its fair share of major sporting events in 2019. The ICC Cricket World Cup matches will be held at the Lord’s Cricket Ground and The Kia Oval – pretty much sacred ground for any cricket fan.





Need to know: The last Cricket World Cup was held in Australia in 2015 and won by the host nation. Protea fans (that's us) will be biting their nails hoping they’ll finally bring home the trophy - for the first time ever.



Travelling there: London’s public transport system makes it easy to get around, so no matter where you’re staying, the city is your oyster. Buy an Oyster Card (the city’s transport card that can be used on the Tube, buses and trains) and tick off all the tourist sights from the London Eye to Buckingham Palace (maybe you’ll even catch a glimpse of Harry and Meghan) and shop up a storm on Oxford Street.

Make the most of those summer evenings when sunset is only at around 10 pm with drinks in a pub garden or on a picnic blanket in Primrose Park.



Tour de France: June 29 - July 21

Escape the South African winter and follow the world’s most famous cycling race as it winds its way through rural France into the City of Lights, Paris.





Need to know:The event starts in Brussels and heads south into France, finishing in the mountain region of Val Thorens (famous for skiing). The winner of the yellow jersey will then ride into Paris to be crowned the next day.



Travelling there: While you’ll have to do very careful research to see the race in the mountainous regions (roads are closed and hotels book out months before), Paris is an easier bet and participants always do laps around the Champs-Élysées. When you’re not watching the cyclists whizzing by, Paris awaits. There’s the Eiffel Tower, Seine cruises, street-side cafés, and designer stores along the Champs-Elysées. The race is in summer so it will be hot. Pack accordingly with your cutest French chic outfits.



Rugby World Cup 2019 - September 20 to November 2



This year's Rugby World Cup is taking place in one of 2019’s trendiest destinations: Japan. The contest is held every four years, and rugby fever is set to sweep Japan as fans descend to witness their countries tackle each other for first place.



Need to know: South Africa last took home the trophy in 2007 (before that it was that iconic 1995 win). It’s the first time the tournament will be held in Asia.

Look the players’ names up on Google to make sure you know who’s who – you can thank us later.

Travelling there: Japan is an intoxicating mix of age-old heritage and the super-modern and has so much to offer the South African visitor.

Fast-forward into the future by riding the bullet train and crossing the world’s busiest intersection (Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo). Then step back into Japan’s rich heritage staying at a traditional ryokan or inn with onsen (Japanese hot spring) in the tranquil countryside. The Hakon region is a popular place to do this, as it’s a national park and filled with ryokans and onsen, and is conveniently located on the popular tourist trail travelling between Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka,” says Garrett, who returned from a whirlwind trip to Japan in February.

If J-beauty skincare makes your heart skip a beat, then you’re in for a treat with standalone stores, mega malls and pharmacies on almost every street corner packed with everything you could – and probably couldn’t – imagine.







