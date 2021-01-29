Popular on the gram: Airbnb reveals most liked listings for 2020

2020 may have restricted travel in ways we could never have imagined, but it did nothing to dampen a powerful sense of wanderlust with so many people dreaming of travelling as soon as it is safe to do so. Thousands of would-be travellers have wistfully gazed at, liked and commented on inspiring travel images on Instagram. Airbnb shared their 10 most liked images, and the locations are travel goals Stone Cottage Where: Saint Victor la Coste, France

The most liked photo on Airbnb’s Instagram profile in 2020 captures the enduring allure of the South of France.

Taken by @bonitte, it has amassed over 76 000 likes.

The Best View of Quintay

Where: Casablanca, Chile

The view from this coastal cabin in the Valparaiso region of Chile is truly breathtaking.

Snapped by @diana.a.r.r, it has clocked up over 67,000 likes and counting.

Lakeview Lodge

Where: San Marcos La Laguna, Guatemala

With a stunning panorama of Lake Atitlan, this glass-fronted villa perched high upon the hills of peaceful Pasajcap was the perfect setting for @megaann.p’s shot.

Tanglebloom Cabin

Where: Brookline, VT, United States

Tucked away in a forested grove on a flower farm, this open air glamping cabin has been perfectly captured by its hosts @tanglebloom_cabin.

Casa Mama

Where: Pioneertown, CA, United States

Captured by @workingholidaystudio, this image of a pueblo-style home in the Californian desert gives us just enough of a glimpse to trigger maximum wanderlust.

19th Century Schoolhouse

Where: Kingston, NY, United States

The only shot that’s all about interiors in our top 10 is of a gorgeous converted old schoolhouse in upstate New York.

Dreamy A-Frame

Where: Pond Eddy, NY, United States

Seventh on the list, another image from upstate New York has made the grade.

Darby House is a beautiful A-frame home tucked away in the woods alongside the Delaware River.

Window to the Duomo

Where: Florence, Italy

The iconic Florence Cathedral or ‘Duomo’ takes center stage in this incredible shot captured by @girlgoneabroad inside an exceptionally well located artist studio on Airbnb.

Idyll Haus

Where: Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA, United States

Ninth on the list, this wintry shot whisks us away from historic Florence to the San Jacinto Mountains in Riverside County, California.

Floating House

Where: Joanópolis, Brazil

Last but not least, this aerial shot of a prototype off-the-grid house deservedly garnered lots of attention on our Instagram profile in 2020.

*Based on data measuring the most liked posts on the @Airbnb Instagram account featuring listings from images taken by users and posted between January - December of 2020.