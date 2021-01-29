Popular on the gram: Airbnb reveals most liked listings for 2020
2020 may have restricted travel in ways we could never have imagined, but it did nothing to dampen a powerful sense of wanderlust with so many people dreaming of travelling as soon as it is safe to do so.
Thousands of would-be travellers have wistfully gazed at, liked and commented on inspiring travel images on Instagram.
Airbnb shared their 10 most liked images, and the locations are travel goals
Stone Cottage
Where: Saint Victor la Coste, France
The most liked photo on Airbnb’s Instagram profile in 2020 captures the enduring allure of the South of France.
Taken by @bonitte, it has amassed over 76 000 likes.
The Best View of Quintay
Where: Casablanca, Chile
The view from this coastal cabin in the Valparaiso region of Chile is truly breathtaking.
Snapped by @diana.a.r.r, it has clocked up over 67,000 likes and counting.
Lakeview Lodge
Where: San Marcos La Laguna, Guatemala
With a stunning panorama of Lake Atitlan, this glass-fronted villa perched high upon the hills of peaceful Pasajcap was the perfect setting for @megaann.p’s shot.
Tanglebloom Cabin
Where: Brookline, VT, United States
Tucked away in a forested grove on a flower farm, this open air glamping cabin has been perfectly captured by its hosts @tanglebloom_cabin.
Casa Mama
Where: Pioneertown, CA, United States
Captured by @workingholidaystudio, this image of a pueblo-style home in the Californian desert gives us just enough of a glimpse to trigger maximum wanderlust.
19th Century Schoolhouse
Where: Kingston, NY, United States
The only shot that’s all about interiors in our top 10 is of a gorgeous converted old schoolhouse in upstate New York.
Dreamy A-Frame
Where: Pond Eddy, NY, United States
Seventh on the list, another image from upstate New York has made the grade.
Darby House is a beautiful A-frame home tucked away in the woods alongside the Delaware River.
Window to the Duomo
Where: Florence, Italy
The iconic Florence Cathedral or ‘Duomo’ takes center stage in this incredible shot captured by @girlgoneabroad inside an exceptionally well located artist studio on Airbnb.
Idyll Haus
Where: Idyllwild-Pine Cove, CA, United States
Ninth on the list, this wintry shot whisks us away from historic Florence to the San Jacinto Mountains in Riverside County, California.
Floating House
Where: Joanópolis, Brazil
Last but not least, this aerial shot of a prototype off-the-grid house deservedly garnered lots of attention on our Instagram profile in 2020.
*Based on data measuring the most liked posts on the @Airbnb Instagram account featuring listings from images taken by users and posted between January - December of 2020.