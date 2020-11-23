Private jet rich list: How much Kylie Jenner, Kim K, Donald Trump and other celebs pay for private jets

A private jet charter company has delved into the spending habits of some of the world’s most well-known celebrities and world leaders, to create the first Private Jet Rich List. The research, conducted by Stratos Jets, revealed that the ongoing costs of necessities such as fuel, cabin crew, hangarage (parking your jet in an aircraft hangar), and insurance cost celebs between $700,000 (R10,7 million) and $9,000,000 (R138, 4 million) per year. Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel are at the top of the list, spending a total of $19,150,000 (294,5 million) per year between them. Reality star Kim Kardashian West falls to the bottom of the list, only spending around $730,000 (R11,2 million) on her chartered private jets. The firm commissioned the research to provide an insight into how much it really costs to own and run a private jet, compared to chartering a jet each time you travel. When it comes to owning versus chartering a private jet, the results are pretty shocking.

Aside from the private Boeing-747 Kardashian West and husband Kanye West rented for a long haul flight - which costs roughly $200,000 (around R3 million) per hour. Kardashian West only travels on chartered private jets.

The cost of chartering a private jet each year (depending on flying hours) can be anywhere between $300,000 - $730,000. That may seem expensive but compared to her sister, Kylie Jenner, it’s practically pennies.

Kylie is the proud owner of a Bombardier Global 7500, costing between $50 - $70 million dollars, this jet can rack up a running cost of anywhere between $1,450,000 - $2,500,000 per year, depending on flight hours.

President Donald Trump hit headlines last year after it was revealed that it will cost the Pentagon $5.2 billion to update the two Boeing 747s that will be replacing the President’s current jets, with the user manual alone costing $84 million.

Dubbed “the flying Whitehouse”, one jet will cost roughly $9,250,000 per year to run, based on 400 flying hours. What the almost $10 million price tag is paying for exactly is being kept close to Trump’s chest, with him simply stating "We added things,".

Joel Thomas, President of Stratos Jet Charters, said: “It's interesting to see just how much celebrities, public figures, and world leaders spend on their air travel. Chartering a private jet can be just as luxurious, and a lot easier on the bank account, than buying one but there is definitely something about owning your own jet."

The famous faces spending the most annually on their air travel are:

Donald Trump - $9,250,000, Boeing 747-200B

Vladimir Putin - $5,300,000, IL-96-300PU

Angela Merkel - $4,600,000, Airbus A340-313X VIP

President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev - $4,460,000, Airbus A330-243 Prestige

Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah - $4,260,000, Airbus A340-212

Prince Al-Waleed of Saudi Arabia - $3,860,000, Boeing 747-400

Roman Abramovich - $3,580,000, Boeing 767-33AER (Owned)

Boris Johnson - $2,700,000, Airbus A330

John Travolta - $2,250,000, Boeing 707 (Owned)

Kylie Jenner - $1,450,000, Bombardier Global 7500 (Owned)

