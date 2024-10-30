Qatar Airways increases flight frequencies to South Africa for the festive season

Qatar Airways announced that with the start of the southern hemisphere summer season at the end of October, it will increase its flight frequencies to South Africa. According to the carrier, Cape Town will operate 11 weekly flights, rising to 12 during the festive season between December 17 and January 13 while Johannesburg services will be 18 per week from October 27 and Durban will also be served five times a week via Mozambique.

The airline also added that it will be 20 years since Qatar Airways started flying to South Africa in January 2025 after having launched the airline’s Cape Town and Johannesburg routes in 2005. Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said South Africa is a popular tourism destination and a vital part of our business across the African continent. “As we look ahead to 2025, celebrating two decades of connecting the country to the rest of the world, these services will offer greater choice for people wanting to visit this beautiful country during the summer months,” said Antinori.