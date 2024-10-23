Qatar Airways launches world's first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777

Qatar Airways reached a new milestone in inflight online connectivity by operating the world’s first Starlink-equipped Boeing 777 aircraft from Doha to London on October 22. According to the airline, this achievement makes it the largest and first carrier in the MENA region to offer passengers Starlink ultra-high-speed, low-latency internet. The Starlink service is free to all passengers and operates from gate to gate.

The World’s Best Airline as voted by SkyTrax 2024 said that it will also exceed its initial target of three Starlink-equipped aircraft, delivering 12 Boeing 777-300s upgraded with this innovative service by the end of 2024. The national carrier for the State of Qatar further committed to introducing the technology to its entire Boeing 777 fleet in 2025 - one year ahead of schedule - with the Airbus A350 fleet following in the summer of 2025. This significant move underscores the airline's commitment to bridging the gap between the skies and the ground with ultra-high-speed, low-latency internet.

Engineered by SpaceX, Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit that will provide passengers reliable, high-speed internet so they can stay connected with friends and family, stream their favourite entertainment, watch live sports, play online games, or work efficiently at 35 000 feet. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said they are thrilled to launch their first Starlink-equipped flight, proving once again why Qatar Airways is at the forefront of the aviation industry. “This milestone, paired with our commitment to rapidly roll out Starlink across our entire modern fleet, demonstrates our relentless pursuit of offering passengers an in-flight experience that transcends the constraints of traditional air travel.