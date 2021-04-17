Revealed: 20 of world's most beautiful road trip routes, according to Instagram data

Road trips have become a top travel activity during the pandemic. Pentagon Motor Group analysed over seven million Instagram hashtags to find the world's most beautiful road trip routes, based on photos per mile. Australia's Great Ocean Road is the most beautiful road trip route in the world. Big Sur in California and United Arab Emirates' Jebel Hafeet made the top 3. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Ocean Road (@greatoceanroad) The USA is the country with the most picturesque stretches of road; including, Big Sur (2nd), Blue Ridge Parkway (6th), Going-To-The-Sun Road (7th), Route 66 (11th), California's Tioga Pass (14th), and Hana Highway (16th). Military Road on The Isle of Wight, in the UK, is the 15th most beautiful road trip route in the world. It offers striking views of the English Channel and even northern France on a clear day.

Northern Ireland’s Coastal Causeway, which guides you from Belfast to Londonderry, is 19th on the list, followed by Scotland’s North Coast 500 (NC500), which completes the top 20 most beautiful roads for trips.

The longest journey on the list belongs to Route 66, which covers 2448 miles (3939.6km) through eight American states and spans three different time zones. The states include California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri and Illinois.

The shortest route featured in the list is Norway's Atlantic Road, in 18th place. Opened in 1989 and known as Atlanterhavsveien to Norwegians, the 8km zig-zag road runs across an archipelago of quaint islands and the small rocky islands in Møre og Romsdal county.

Jonathan Lingham, the marketing director at Pentagon Motor Group, said despite the looming question over international travel, road trips were popular.

"As there are so many driving holiday destinations around the globe, we were curious to find out which route is officially the most beautiful. It’s great to see so many bucket-list-worthy road trips cropping up from all around the world – from the UK to Australia, and Norway to the USA – it proves that everyone can jump in their car and embark on an epic adventure,” said Lingham.

Top 20 of the world's most beautiful road trip routes

1. Great Ocean Road, Australia - 8418 pictures per km

2. Big Sur, USA - 5226 pictures per km

3. Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates - 4840 pictures per km

4. Hai Van Pass, Vietnam - 4298 pictures per km

5. Chapman’s Peak Drive, South Africa - 3425 pictures per km

6. Blue Ridge Parkway, USA - 1148 pictures per km

7. Going-To-The-Sun Road, USA - 940 pictures per km

8. Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland - 853 pictures per km

9. Olympic Peninsula Loop, USA - 798 pictures per km

10. Icefields Parkway, Canada - 781 pictures per km

11. Route 66, USA - 780 pictures per km

12. Grossglockner Hochalpenstrasse, Austria - 677 pictures per km

13. Pacific Highway, Australia - 657 pictures per km

14. Tioga Pass, USA - 533 pictures per km

15. Military Road, UK - 483 pictures per km

16. Cabot Trail, Canada - 466 pictures per km

17. Hana Highway, USA - 345 pictures per km

18. The Atlantic Road, Norway - 294 pictures per km

19. Causeway Coastal Route, Northern Ireland - 244 pictures per km

20. North Coast 500, Scotland - 226 pictures per km