Revealed: Instagram’s 5 most relaxing destinations

After being at home for the past five months, it's safe to say that many of us need a break. PsychicWorld.com looked into where the most Instagramable tranquil locations around the world and shared the top choices. The most Instagrammable relaxing location is Phuket in Thailand with a whopping 9.7 million hashtags, and the most Instagrammable rejuvenating continent is Asia with 32.6 million hashtags. The lowest ranking Instagrammable tranquil location is Mount Lassen Volcanic National Park, California with only 23 hashtags, while the least Instagrammable serene continent is Antarctica with not a single traveller wanting to visit. South America has the lowest number of peaceful locations tagged.

Here are the Instagram’s 5 most relaxing destinations:

Phuket, Thailand

With guaranteed weather and picturesque beaches, it’s no wonder why Phuket in Thailand is the world’s most Instagrammable relaxing location. With a massive 9.7 million people using the hashtag ‘Phuket’ worldwide.

Who doesn’t want to hear the swishing of the waves, the smell of sun cream, and the sound of meditation music after a restricted six months at home?

The Maldives

The Maldives in South East Asia is one of the most private and peaceful getaways you could ask for. With 8.3 million hashtags used, this is one of the most Instagrammable locations in the world to unwind.

Tulum, Mexico

Attracting history and water lovers alike it’s no surprise why Tulum in Mexico has more than 5.9 million hashtags. From lounging on the beach to swimming in secluded cenotes in Tulum’s underwater caves, we couldn’t think of anywhere greater to unwind.

Ubud, Bali

Known as one of the most tranquil and calming places on earth Ubud in Bali, Indonesia came in with a staggering 4.8 million hashtags. It’s the perfect location for yogi lovers and sun worshippers.

Mykonos, Greece

The Greek tradition of smashing plates may be loud, but Mykonos is far from that. Offering beautiful beaches and camera-capturing sunsets we’re not surprised it has 4.3 million hashtags.