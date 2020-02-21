The best beach destination for safety is Red Beach in Akrotiri, Greece. Image by Pat_Scrap from Pixabay.

For this holiday all you need is your birthday suit. Okay, maybe some sun lotion and your passport. 

Website Globehunters.com has ranked The best beach holiday destinations for nudists. 

Some of the factors that the team looked at were safety, temperature, LGBTQ+ friendliness and affordability of some of the most popular nudist destinations around the world to find out which one provides the best conditions for the ultimate nakation (that’s naked holidays if you are wondering). 

Claiming the first spot is Cádiz, Andalucia in Spain. Here you will find the Playa de Bolonia- a beach where you can go bare. The destination received a 75.79 overall score and faired well in its average summer temperature, LGBTQ+ Danger Index and summer UV score. 

Coming in a close second is Monsena, Rovinj in Croatia with an overall score of 73.72. The beach to check out here is Punta Križ. 

In the third position is Ilha Barretta, Faro in Portugal. Here you can frolic on the sandy beaches of Ilha Deserta. The destination received an overall score of 73.04. Hout Bay in Cape Town was placed 44th place with an overall score of 52.89. The beach to visit here is Sandy Bay. 

Sadly, it received a low 27.08 safety index score. Destinations in Spain, Portugal, Greece and Croatia dominated the top 10 list. 

Some other notable mentions: 

The best beach destinations for: 

Safety: Red Beach, Akrotiri, Greece

Temperature: Hippie Hollow, Austin USA & Ocho Rios, Jamaica

LGBTQ+ Community: Agesta Beach, Sweden

Accommodation costs: Playa Paraiso, Cayo Largo, Cuba

See the full list here