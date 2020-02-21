The best beach destination for safety is Red Beach in Akrotiri, Greece. Image by Pat_Scrap from Pixabay.

For this holiday all you need is your birthday suit. Okay, maybe some sun lotion and your passport. Website Globehunters.com has ranked The best beach holiday destinations for nudists.

Some of the factors that the team looked at were safety, temperature, LGBTQ+ friendliness and affordability of some of the most popular nudist destinations around the world to find out which one provides the best conditions for the ultimate nakation (that’s naked holidays if you are wondering).

Claiming the first spot is Cádiz, Andalucia in Spain. Here you will find the Playa de Bolonia- a beach where you can go bare. The destination received a 75.79 overall score and faired well in its average summer temperature, LGBTQ+ Danger Index and summer UV score.

Coming in a close second is Monsena, Rovinj in Croatia with an overall score of 73.72. The beach to check out here is Punta Križ.