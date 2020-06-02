Revealed: The best passports in the world

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Nomad Capitalist, which ranks the best passports in the world by scoring 199 different passports in five categories, has named Sweden, Luxembourg and Ireland among the best passports in the world. All three countries scored 114 points. Each passport was scored on visa-free travel, international taxation laws, global perception, dual citizenship and personal freedom. Sweden which ranked 2nd on the index last year has climbed its way to the very top thanks to visa-free travel to 186 countries, high levels of personal freedom and an excellent global reputation. Luxembourg maintains its place at the top of this list for the third year in a row, having climbed its way up from tenth place just three years ago. Luxembourg grants its citizens high levels of freedom, has an excellent global perception and fortunately for ex-pats living there, it recently became easier to naturalize as a citizen. The Irish passport also came out on top thanks to having one of Europe’s lowest corporate tax rates, high visa scores and an excellent global reputation.

Other countries in the top 10 include Switzerland, Belgium, Finland, Portugal, Singapore, Czech Republic and Malta.

The British passport just fell short of the top 10, ranking in at number 11 as its citizens can visit 185 countries visa-free. It also allows for high levels of personal freedom.

The US passport took the 40th position. Japan, which ranked 21st on the list, is the best passport for travelling with access to 191 countries visa-free.

According to the research, the worst passport to own is the Afghan passport. This passport only allows entry into 26 countries visa-free, its citizens are often refused entry to a substantial number of countries and also encounter substantial hostility, its citizens are strictly forbidden to hold other citizenships and they also experience less freedom.

Iraq is second-worst, with travel permitted to 28 countries, low perception from other countries and low levels of freedom and Yemen is third from the bottom. South Africa ranked 99th in the list.

See the list here.