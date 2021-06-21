REVEALED: The world’s most trending wedding destinations

Research by Money.co.uk shows that Morocco, Greece, France, Italy, and Mexico were among the top trending destinations for weddings across the globe. The study used Pinterest data to find out the trending destinations and the ones that were the biggest source of inspiration when it comes to wedding planning.

Morocco clinched first place with 1001 Pinterest boards. The African country is home to beautiful beaches, balmy temperature and striking architecture. Greece, in second place, received 1 000 Pinterest boards, while France, in third place, featured 999 boards. Half the top trending wedding destinations were in Europe, including Italy, in fourth place, and Ireland, in seventh place. The countries in Australasia make up the latter part of the top 10. Australia is eighth, with 984 boards, and New Zealand ninth with 981. Fiji rounds up the top 10, with 979 Pinterest boards.

Beach destinations Ibiza and Bali also featured on the list. Destinations like England, Scotland and Wales in the UK all feature in the top 20. The destinations are famed for their historic venues and breathtaking views. Money.co.uk also looked at the US states, with California in the first spot. With 1 003 wedding-related Pinterest boards dedicated to it, California offers Los Angeles, Sierra Nevada, Joshua Tree National Park, Lake Tahoe and Palm Springs.