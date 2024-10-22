Say goodbye faster: Dunedin Airport's new 3-minute hug limit policy

Travellers departing from Dunedin Airport in New Zealand will now have to say their goodbyes a little faster, as the airport has introduced a three-minute limit on farewell hugs in the drop-off zone. This new "cuddle cap" aims to keep traffic moving smoothly and prevent delays caused by lingering embraces.

The airport's CEO, Dan De Bono, explained that the cuddle cap is a light-hearted way to remind people that the drop-off area is meant for quick farewells. Signs outside the terminal read: “Max hug time three minutes,” with a suggestion that those wanting longer, more emotional goodbyes should head to the airport car park instead.

Introduced in September, the quirky approach sets Dunedin Airport apart from other airports that impose strict fines or wheel clamping for drivers who overstay their time in drop-off zones. Dunedin Airport chose to take a more humorous route to encourage people to keep things moving.

De Bono noted that three minutes is plenty of time for a proper goodbye, adding that while a 20-second hug releases feel-good hormones like oxytocin and serotonin, anything longer can become a bit “awkward”. However, travellers to the airport won’t need to worry about strict enforcement — there are no "hug police" patrolling the area. For those who prefer a more extended farewell, the car park offers 15 minutes of free parking, allowing time for longer embraces without disrupting traffic.