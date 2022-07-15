Second year in a row Qatar Airways scoops top prize as ‘Airline of the Year’

Qatar Airways has again taken the top prize at the AirlineRatings Awards by securing the prestigious ‘Airline of the Year’ award in addition to being named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’ and also taking home the ‘Best Business Class’ award. This is the second year running that Qatar Airways has scooped the top prize and the fourth year in a row to take home the ‘Best Business Class’ award.

The AirlineRatings 'Airline of the Year' award acknowledges the best that aviation has to offer, with a focus on product innovation, a strong route network, and overall safety.



All AirlineRatings awards are given based on strict assessment criteria put together by industry professionals with extensive expertise and experience in the aviation field. The award-winning Qsuite, a patented Qatar Airways product, offers a First Class experience in the Business Class cabin. Qsuite features the industry’s first-ever double bed in Business Class, as well as privacy panels that stow away, allowing passengers in adjoining seats to create their own private room and maintain social distancing, a first of its kind in the industry.

“Winning these awards is another ringing endorsement of everything that we stand for as an airline, as Qatar Airways is fully committed to providing an unrivalled customer experience.

