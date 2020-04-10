See the world from your home with Airbnb's Online Experiences

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Airbnb is bringing their popular Experiences to you. The platform launched Online Experiences to allow travellers to explore the world from the comfort of their home and to let their hosts earn an income during Covid-19. Cape Town will feature two experiences and there are others in California, Italy, Japan and Mexico. Armchair travellers can enjoy virtual visits with the dogs of Chernobyl, cook with a Moroccan family, meditate with Buddhist monks or join a rollerskating party in New York Catherine Powell, Head of Airbnb Experiences said the Experiences unlocks access to inspiring hosts from more than 30 different countries, including Olympic medalists Alistair Brownlee and Lauren Gibbs. She said guests can now connect with some of the most celebrated athletes in the world from the comforts of their own living room. “Human connection is at the core of what we do. With so many people needing to stay indoors to protect their health, we want to provide an opportunity for our hosts to connect with our global community of guests in the only way possible right now, online,” said Powell.

Airbnb has also partnered with local organisations around the world to curate Experiences for isolated and older communities to be able to learn a new skill while protecting their health. Airbnb will work alongside SAGE, National Council on Aging (NCOA), Associazione Nazionale Alpini – Sezione di Milan and Amigos de los Mayores.

Michael Adams, SAGE CEO, said millions of elders aren’t able to go outside and risk their health due to the current crisis and need activities to help them stay connected to the world around them.

SAGE is the world’s largest and oldest organisation dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT older people.

“Through our partnership with Airbnb, SAGE can give older members of LGBT communities across the country an opportunity to not only meet other people but also learn a new hobby and travel to nearly anywhere around the world, all from the safety of their home. This is what partnership and connection are all about,” said Adams.

Visit airbnb.com/online-experiences for more information. If you are interested in hosting, visit airbnb.com/onlinehost.