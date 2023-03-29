Ship hits the fan: Live camera catches partner cheating on cruise

A TikToker named Kayla Gardner has shared a gut-wrenching moment when she caught her partner cheating on a security camera that was live-streamed to her room’s television while on a cruise. While he was supposedly out getting food, he was getting frisky with another woman on board. The TikTok clip shows Kayla and her friend in their cabin witnessing the moment, when, while flipping through channels, they found a live stream showing the different parts of the cruise ship.

She noticed her “man” and saw him chatting up another woman: “This is not happening, OMG!’’ she screamed. The video quickly went viral, and Kayla’s story became a hot topic on social media. Some people sympathised with her, while others criticised her for exposing her partner’s infidelity. Regardless of what people thought, she was clearly losing. The video doesn’t show too much detail, but the man did seem happy to have his arm around another woman. The pair can be seen entering the frame before he puts his arm around her and they exchange digits.

However, viewers wanted to know the details of what happened afterwards. But Kayla posted a video which did not give enough answers to satisfy them. Could this be fake? Or is she just not willing to share the rest? @kayla.nicole.g Replying to @crystal.wolfe1315 ♬ I Got 5 On It - Tethered Mix from US - Michael Abels & Luniz “I need to see confrontation,” one comment read. “People are honestly out here for the drama, move on. I can’t use my deductive reasoning! I need actual answers, the characters, the whole story!” Well, in conclusion, Kayla’s story is a cautionary tale about the dangers of cheating and the power of technology.