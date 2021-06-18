South Africa to the world: Here’s an updated list of countries SA travellers can visit

While most countries across the seven continents have restricted access to South African travellers, some are more welcoming. A few months ago, the majority of the world's destinations shunned South Africa. However, since March, many destinations have reopened their borders to South African travellers.

According to Skyscanner's live interactive map, South Africans can travel to 44 destinations enforcing low restrictions, compared to the nine in March. They are allowed to travel to the destination and are not likely to quarantine when they arrive at /from the destination. These countries include most African countries like Namibia, Kenya, Mozambique, Ghana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Egypt, Chad, Senegal and Ivory Coast. Elsewhere, SA travellers can visit Mexico, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Ukraine, Albania, Montenegro, Costa Rica and Venezuela. Around 84 destinations are currently enforcing major restrictions, compared to 121 in March. This means travel is not permitted, the country may be closed or entry is only possible if you are a citizen and meet strict requirements.

Countries currently closed to South African travellers include the United Arab Emirates, Madagascar and Libya. Most of Europe, Asia and North and South America are also closed. Around 29 countries have moderate restrictions, compared to 95 in March. South African travellers can travel here if they meet its entry regulations, including taking a Covid-19 test or quarantine when they arrive or return. These countries include Zambia, Zimbabwe, Angola, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Belarus, and Ireland.