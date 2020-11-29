South Africa, USA and Canada among top destinations to visit in 2021

Trend destinations for revenge travel are USA, South Africa, Canada and Germany, according to a latest Tourlane survey.

The online travel website polled over 1,200 travellers on how the pandemic affected their travel behaviour this year, and what travel trends are emerging for 2021. The questions ranged from booking criteria to the most popular destinations. The results show that most people won’t travel again in 2020.

However, the majority of participants rated travel as a top priority for 2021. The survey was completed in October 2020 among 18 and 65 to determine the state of travel and current trends for 2021, using a community survey that was distributed via email, social media, and a pop-up. The USA ranked first place followed by South Africa and Canada.

More than two-thirds of international travellers (69%) prefer a destination that offers plentiful outdoor activities, and 8 out of 10 Germans rated travel as a top priority for 2021, although only 3 in 10 have booked a trip. Among the most popular types of travel are activity holidays (30%), family visits (15%) and camping trips (11%).

Head of Sales at Tourlane Helen Scheepers said the survey shows that 2021 will be the year of the great outdoors, so it’s no surprise to see that South Africa, with its incredible range of outdoor activities, is the second most popular destination for 2021.