5 most jam-packed places in the world

While many would avoid crowded places, especially after the Covid breakout, nothing stops jet-setters from visiting some of these most iconic places in the world. These include an island and a pedestrian crossing.

Santa Cruz Del Islote, Colombia Picture: Instagram Santa Cruz del Islote in Colombia is an island that is considered crowded. According to “Bored Panda”, it is the most densely populated spot on Earth, yet still attracts tourists every year. The island has no running water, hospital or sewerage system. Additionally, it’s famous for having the highest demographic density on the planet. The island is home to about 1 200 people from 18 families, with 97 houses, a school, and a restaurant that works as a port.

Trains in India @micobau__ India Travel Vlog — Quick Tour of a Train Station ♬ Epic Orchestra - Red Cat Blue It comes as no surprise that India made it to the list, with 1.3 billion inhabitants. India’s train system is more crowded than places in Tokyo, and we know how busy it can get there. According to “Business Insider”, India is known to have the second largest rail network in the world – 23 million passengers ride the train each day.

Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo Also known as the busiest pedestrian crossing in the world, tourists flock to this attraction just to get a chance to cross with the crowd. Up to 2 500 people cross the street each time the light changes. Not only is it a popular crossing, but there also are various shops and things to see.