‘Conceive & save!’ Costa Rican resort offers 50% discount if you're expecting

Yes, it’s true, you get a discount for choosing to make it happen at your romantic getaway at the resort. According to the resort's website, the promotion is open to couples who book a minimum of three nights and couples who conceive during their stay will receive a 50% discount on their total bill, which they can claim on their next visit, provided they show evidence confirming the pregnancy.

While the promotion may seem like a light-hearted way to attract guests, it raises several questions. For one it appears to encourage couples to engage in unprotected sex, potentially leading to unwanted pregnancies or sexually transmitted infections, or you could just enjoy the resort on a full price. Some couples do go away on romantic getaways to conceive, perhaps, this counts in their favour, just don’t put pressure on yourself for a 50% discount, it’s not a pair of shoes; it’s a baby.

According to a New York Post report, if you choose to book a romantic getaway rates start at $445 per night, about R8 000, at the luxury hilltop boutique hotel in Nosara. Here’s the catch, if you welcome a baby nine months later, you and your partner would get a free night’s stay and 50% off your first post-baby vacation. Tierra Magnifica’s owner Steve Jacobus told the Post: “We have at least two or three couples that come back each year to share ‘their news’, ” he said. “It’s amazing and incredibly rewarding” to know a stay at his baby (he invested blood, sweat, tears and millions of dollars into the resort) has produced a bouncing baby.

Picture: Anthony Tran/Unsplash In addition, the promotion seems to ignore the fact that getting pregnant is not always a choice. Infertility affects millions of couples worldwide, and implying that getting pregnant is as simple as booking a vacation is insensitive to those struggling with fertility issues. To make matters easy the resort is located in the jungle, away from everyone and everything. The promotion being offered by Tierra Magnifica is ‘’simple’’: Any woman who becomes pregnant during her stay at the resort will receive a 50% discount on her next visit along with her partner.

The resort could be accused of promoting pregnancy as something that can be easily controlled and timed for the sake of a discount. However, they argue that the promotion is voluntary, and couples who do not wish to participate can still enjoy their stay at the resort without any pressure. Choose your choices, emphasis on “choice”.