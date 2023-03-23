Cruise ship passenger dies after jumping off pier during stop in Honduras

The American passenger, Edmund David Rucker, was travelling on a cruise ship with his family, his children and his wife, but reportedly died after jumping off a pier during a stop in Honduras. After a week-long Royal Caribbean cruise that left Galveston, Texas, on March 12 he died on March 15. Royal Caribbean spokesperson told Newsletter: "While ashore in Roatan, Honduras, a guest sailing on board Allure of the Seas sadly passed away. Royal Caribbean International is providing support and assistance to the guest’s loved ones at this time."

The report says he sustained a blow to the head after jumping from a “high pier” and and “was left unconscious once his body fell into the sea.” A cruise vacation has its dangerous aspects, according to Ehline law firm report due to high seas it can be life threatening hence be fatal if or when passengers “fall” overboard. Eddie Rucker Houston Texas, Man died in cruise ship accident while on spring vacation https://t.co/Q9odk7JHI2 — Olivia (@smitholivia0010) March 16, 2023 A study revealed that 17% to 25% of passengers who have fall off the ship don’t make it out alive.

In some cases ship owners and family are unaware of the person. However, in this case, the family alerted authorities after detecting he had not come to the surface.