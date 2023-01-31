LOOK: 10 most liked Airbnb homes on Instagram

Admit it, the first place you go for travel inspiration is either Instagram or Pinterest. Right?
Scrolling through posts of dreamy destinations and beautiful places to stay is the best way to motivate yourself to travel. Whether you’re planning a luxury trip or budget trip, Airbnb can accommodate you.
If you’re looking for inspiration for your next destination or place to stay, then look no further. Here are some of last year’s most popular Airbnb homes on Instagram to help inspire you to travel.
Casa de Sanchez – San José de Ocoa, Dominican Republic
This mountain getaway is the purrfect escape from the Dominican heat and it’s the ideal perch to curl up in and enjoy breathtaking sunsets.
Glass hut in the forest – Santa Catarina, Brazil
Located in the Vale das Furnas, a 27-hectare forest in a canyon, this simple, beautiful and affordable cabin is designed with total immersion in nature in mind.
The Step – Montgomery, New York, US
Reconnect with nature at this unforgettable escape. The Step, in the Hudson Valley, is a little piece of paradise built on 31.5 ha of operating farmland just a stone’s throw from the picturesque town of Montgomery.
Cliff House – Monterey, California, US
Enjoy sweeping ocean views from nearly every room of the Cliff House on the rugged Big Sur coast. Cliff House is the on iconic Highway 1 and the four-bedroom house is quiet and private, yet only a 15-minute drive to Big Sur.
Apartment with great view – Río Negro, Argentina
This home is perfect for a small family with a taste for adventure. Apartment with great view is a two-bedroom Patagonian apartment offering unparalleled views of the forested hillside of Cerro Otto.
Villa Pairidaeza – Kalkan, Antalya, Turkey
Situated a short drive from the Blue Flag beach of Kalkan on the Mediterranean, Villa Pairidaeza offers uninterrupted sea and island views from the property, its terraces and rooms. Bookable for as little as 40€ per person when shared among friends.
Boutique Studio – Ghent, Belgium
According to one guest, this tastefully decorated Ghent apartment is situated right above “the best café in town, where coffee is included and the breakfast is outstanding”.
Your Home in Paradise – Benalauria, Malaga, Spain
This gorgeous 100-year-old home retains the essence of a traditional village house and, at 55€ a night, it’s the perfect home to wish list for anyone in search of a bargain.
Nature’s Paradise – Chenggong, Taiwan
Set in a bamboo forest, this quirky cabin was built from scratch using natural materials by its nature-loving host Nancy and her family.
The Granary – Rotherfield, Essex
The Granary is a delightful one-bedroom cottage on the Coes Estate, offering gorgeous glimpses of this historic home.