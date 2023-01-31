LOOK: 10 most liked Airbnb homes on Instagram

Admit it, the first place you go for travel inspiration is either Instagram or Pinterest. Right? Scrolling through posts of dreamy destinations and beautiful places to stay is the best way to motivate yourself to travel. Whether you’re planning a luxury trip or budget trip, Airbnb can accommodate you.

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next destination or place to stay, then look no further. Here are some of last year’s most popular Airbnb homes on Instagram to help inspire you to travel. Casa de Sanchez – San José de Ocoa, Dominican Republic View On AirbnbCasa de Sanchez, in Mountains of Ocoa. This mountain getaway is the purrfect escape from the Dominican heat and it’s the ideal perch to curl up in and enjoy breathtaking sunsets.

Glass hut in the forest – Santa Catarina, Brazil View On AirbnbFurnas Valley - Glass Hut in the Forest Located in the Vale das Furnas, a 27-hectare forest in a canyon, this simple, beautiful and affordable cabin is designed with total immersion in nature in mind. The Step – Montgomery, New York, US

View On AirbnbThe Step by 127 Cabin Co. Reconnect with nature at this unforgettable escape. The Step, in the Hudson Valley, is a little piece of paradise built on 31.5 ha of operating farmland just a stone’s throw from the picturesque town of Montgomery. Cliff House – Monterey, California, US View On AirbnbCliff House~Big Sur Coast ~ Stunning Ocean Views! Enjoy sweeping ocean views from nearly every room of the Cliff House on the rugged Big Sur coast. Cliff House is the on iconic Highway 1 and the four-bedroom house is quiet and private, yet only a 15-minute drive to Big Sur.

Apartment with great view – Río Negro, Argentina View On AirbnbArelauquen apartment with great view This home is perfect for a small family with a taste for adventure. Apartment with great view is a two-bedroom Patagonian apartment offering unparalleled views of the forested hillside of Cerro Otto. Villa Pairidaeza – Kalkan, Antalya, Turkey

View On AirbnbVilla Pairidaeza (in LaVanta, Kalkan) Situated a short drive from the Blue Flag beach of Kalkan on the Mediterranean, Villa Pairidaeza offers uninterrupted sea and island views from the property, its terraces and rooms. Bookable for as little as 40€ per person when shared among friends. Boutique Studio – Ghent, Belgium View On Airbnb'The Boutique' Studio, free CoffeeHouse Breakfast According to one guest, this tastefully decorated Ghent apartment is situated right above “the best café in town, where coffee is included and the breakfast is outstanding”.