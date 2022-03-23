Miley Cyrus’s plane struck by lightning, forces emergency landing

Miley Cyrus is “safe” after her plane was struck by lightning and had to make an emergency landing. The 29-year-old singer and her entourage were on a flight to Asunción, Paraguay, when they got caught in a “major unexpected storm”, but she has reassured fans that she wasn’t harmed.

Alongside a video of the terrifying storm on Instagram, she wrote: “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. “Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lightning. “My crew, band, friends and family who were all travelling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay.”

Fans have responded to the news with messages of support. One follower replied: “THANK GOD YOU ALL ARE SAFE (sic)” Another added: “WE LOVE YOU MILEY IM SO HAPPY THAT EVERYONE IS OKAY (sic)”

She is currently performing around South America on the “Attention” tour, her most recent show being a performance at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 19. She also took to the stage at Lollapalooza Chile, where she co-headlined the event with A$AP Rocky and DJ Alesso. Miley, who is set to finish her South American tour in Brazil, previously wrote about the Chilean date: “I knew that these festivals were going to be extra special because I am so inspired by all of you and inspired by the culture, all of the colour and the tradition.

“And I love… a culture that respects and honours everything that was before us… “I see a lot of evolution also, I see a lot of Pride flags out here… I see a lot of cute boys with some make-up on, a little bit more make-up than me if that’s humanly possible. “I wanted to put together a show that, like you, honours every part of my history, my present and my future.”

