Silversea Cruises reveals its experts for maiden Antarctica voyage

Ultra-luxury and expedition cruise line, Silversea Cruises, has announced its line-up of experts for the inaugural voyage of the new ship, Silver Endeavour. Silver Endeavour is the world’s most luxurious expedition ship. According to Silver Cruises, the ship will depart for a round-trip from King George Island on 21 November 2022 and will host qualified historians, marine biologists, anthropologists, naturalists, filmmakers, and more on her maiden voyage.

Story continues below Advertisement

The cruise line said that guests will experience informative lectures, workshops, and excursions as they journey deep into the White Continent. In celebration of the milestone occasion, South African-born Conrad Combrink, Silversea’s SVP Expedition, Destination and Itinerary Management, will accompany travellers on the seven-day fly-cruise sailing. “Marking my 78th journey to the continent, I am excited to accompany our guests as we fly on an exclusive, Silversea-curated, chartered DAP Antarctic Airways flight directly into Antarctica, embarking Silver Endeavour at King George Island, before spending seven days discovering this frozen world.

“Our industry-leading expedition team will design an exceptional line-up of experiences to showcase the very best of the continent’s icy landscapes and captivating wildlife during Silver Endeavour’s inaugural season, while Captain Niklas Peterstam and his crew will ensure an exceptional service throughout — having served aboard the ship since September 2021,” said Combrink. The cruise line said that some of the destinations that guests might experience include the Antarctic Sound, where travellers may be greeted by towering ice formations as they approach the northernmost point of the Antarctic Peninsula. Silversea said that these guest will have the opportunity to explore the landscape, with hiking excursions, Zodiac tours, and kayaking, hosted by the expedition team.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Days will be spent exploring the Antarctic Peninsula, with sightings of vast penguin colonies and other wildlife species, including whales, various other bird species, and seals. “Following in the footsteps of famous explorers, Silversea plans to call in the South Shetland Islands, before returning to King George Island where guests will board a flight back to Punta Arenas,” the cruise line said. Guide and naturalist, Marieke Egan will join as expedition leader, and Nicholas Crane, former president of the Royal Geographical Society is also part of the team.

Story continues below Advertisement