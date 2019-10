WATCH: 5 reasons why South Africans would love Rio de Janeiro









Some South Africans have noticed similarities between Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro.

They’ve both got impressive mountains and cable cars to get you to the top, stunning beaches, good food and vibrant people.

Here are five tourist attractions in Rio de Janeiro that South Africans would love.





#1 Escadaria Selarón





Also known as the 'Selaron Steps' this colourful masterpiece has 215 steps made of tiles from all over the world. Chilean-born artist Jorge Selarón took a dilapidated stairway in 1990 and turned it into a beautiful mosaic. There are over 2000 tiles collected from 60 countries.





WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:





#2 Copacabana & Ipanema Beach





Copacabana is known as one of the most famous and longest beaches in the world. The beach and promenade are equally 4 kilometers long. The iconic promenade is a black and white Portuguese pavement and the design represents a geometric wave.





#3 Christ the Redeemer





Christ the Redeemer is considered one of the new seven wonders of the world. Sitting at the highest point of Corcovado Mountain, one can see most of Rio de Janeiro from there. The statue stands 30 metres tall, and the arms stretch 28 metres wide.





#4 Sugarloaf Mountain





The mountain is said to resemble the traditional shape of concentrated refined loaf sugar. In the 16th century during the height of sugarcane trade in Brazil, the Portuguese coined the name Sugarloaf.





#5 Angra dos Reis and Ilha Grande Island Tour





Book an island hopping tour where you can go snorkeling, tan on the beach and eat Brazilian cuisine.