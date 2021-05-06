The 103 visa-free destinations South Africans can travel to

While some parts of the world remain in limbo due to the pandemic, many travellers are now using the time to plan their holidays.

With a travel surge expected at the end of the year, travellers are wasting no time to ensure that they are all ready for their upcoming holiday.

When planning a holiday, factoring in visa costs is just as essential as it can often be a long, drawn-out process to obtain one. Fortunately, South African travellers can travel to 103 destinations visa-free.

South Africa is ranked 53rd on the Henley Passport Index, the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

During the third quarter of 2020, South Africa ranked 56th on the index.

Here are the visa-free access destinations you can visit:

*visa on arrival

** Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA)

Oceania

Cook Islands

Fiji

Marshall Islands *

Micronesia

Niue

Palau Islands *

Samoa *

Tuvalu *

Vanuatu

Middle East

Armenia *

Georgia

Iran *

Israel

Jordan *

Oman

Palestinian Territory

Qatar

Europe

Ireland

Kosovo

Russian Federation

Caribbean

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Barbados

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Grenada

Haiti

Jamaica

Montserrat

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Trinidad and Tobago

Turks and Caicos Islands

Asia

Cambodia *

Hong Kong (SAR China)

Indonesia

Kyrgyzstan *

Laos *

Macao (SAR China)

Malaysia

Maldives *

Nepal *

Philippines

Singapore

South Korea

Sri Lanka **

Tajikistan *

Thailand

Timor-Leste *

Americas

Argentina

Belize

Bolivia *

Brazil

Chile

Costa Rica

Ecuador

El Salvador

Falkland Islands

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Uruguay

Venezuela

Africa

Angola

Benin

Botswana

Cape Verde Islands *

Comores Islands *

Eswatini (Swaziland)

Ethiopia *

Gabon

Gambia

Ghana *

Guinea-Bissau *

Kenya

Lesotho

Madagascar *

Malawi

Mauritania *

Mauritius

Mozambique

Namibia

Nigeria *

Reunion

Rwanda *

Senegal

Seychelles *

Sierra Leone *

Somalia *

St. Helena *

Tanzania

Togo *

Tunisia

Uganda *

Zambia

Zimbabwe