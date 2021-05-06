The 103 visa-free destinations South Africans can travel to
While some parts of the world remain in limbo due to the pandemic, many travellers are now using the time to plan their holidays.
With a travel surge expected at the end of the year, travellers are wasting no time to ensure that they are all ready for their upcoming holiday.
When planning a holiday, factoring in visa costs is just as essential as it can often be a long, drawn-out process to obtain one. Fortunately, South African travellers can travel to 103 destinations visa-free.
South Africa is ranked 53rd on the Henley Passport Index, the original ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.
During the third quarter of 2020, South Africa ranked 56th on the index.
Here are the visa-free access destinations you can visit:
*visa on arrival
** Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA)
Oceania
Cook Islands
Fiji
Marshall Islands *
Micronesia
Niue
Palau Islands *
Samoa *
Tuvalu *
Vanuatu
Middle East
Armenia *
Georgia
Iran *
Israel
Jordan *
Oman
Palestinian Territory
Qatar
Europe
Ireland
Kosovo
Russian Federation
Caribbean
Antigua and Barbuda
Bahamas
Barbados
British Virgin Islands
Cayman Islands
Dominica
Dominican Republic
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Montserrat
St. Kitts and Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Trinidad and Tobago
Turks and Caicos Islands
Asia
Cambodia *
Hong Kong (SAR China)
Indonesia
Kyrgyzstan *
Laos *
Macao (SAR China)
Malaysia
Maldives *
Nepal *
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka **
Tajikistan *
Thailand
Timor-Leste *
Americas
Argentina
Belize
Bolivia *
Brazil
Chile
Costa Rica
Ecuador
El Salvador
Falkland Islands
Guatemala
Guyana
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay
Venezuela
Africa
Angola
Benin
Botswana
Cape Verde Islands *
Comores Islands *
Eswatini (Swaziland)
Ethiopia *
Gabon
Gambia
Ghana *
Guinea-Bissau *
Kenya
Lesotho
Madagascar *
Malawi
Mauritania *
Mauritius
Mozambique
Namibia
Nigeria *
Reunion
Rwanda *
Senegal
Seychelles *
Sierra Leone *
Somalia *
St. Helena *
Tanzania
Togo *
Tunisia
Uganda *
Zambia
Zimbabwe