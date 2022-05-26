The best and worst reviewed hotel chains around the world

Staying in a relaxing and luxurious hotel can make all the difference between a good vacation and a great one. Sadly, there are also moments where the stay was not ‘all that’.

Let’s look at some of the most popular hotel brands in the world, ranked, based on average user ratings, popularity, availability, revenue, and the number of five-star locations. Popular hotel chains like Hilton and Marriott can be found in world-class cities across the globe, but which is the best hotel brand to stay at? The study by the travel experts at Bounce ranked the world’s best and worst reviewed hotel chains based on the average user review score across Best Company, Trust Pilot, and Facebook to reveal the world’s highest and lowest-rated hotel chains across the world.

The most successful 1. Hilton Hotels & Resorts (Hilton Worldwide): Hotel Chain Score: 8/10 Everybody knows about the Hilton Hotels and Resorts, that’s how popular it is. Hilton Hotels & Resorts is the best hotel chain in the world, according to popularity, availability, revenue, and ratings.

Hilton Hotel Cape Town. With a total of 584 locations across 124 countries worldwide, there is no shortage of Hilton Hotels in most popular vacation destinations including London and Malaga. 2. Holiday Inn (IHG): Hotel Chain Score: 6.83/10 Holiday Inn is one of the world’s best hotel brands. Founded in Memphis, the Intercontinental Hotel Group’s budget chain of vacation accommodation is one of the most widespread hotel brands in existence, operating 1,190 locations in 54 countries across the globe.

Despite having no five-star hotel properties, the popularity of Holiday Inn among vacationers is undeniable. Holiday Inn has an average user review score of 4 out of 5. 3. Four Seasons: Hotel Chain Score: 6.33/10 Luxury hotel chain Four Seasons comes in third place as one of the world’s best hotel chains. The hotel brand has 122 locations across 47 countries. The Four Seasons also has properties in European city break destinations like Milan and Prague.

Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff. Picture: Supplied In the past 12 months, there have been 955,500 Google searches worldwide for Four Seasons hotels, and the chain has an average review rating of 4 out of 5. 101 Four Seasons locations are rated five-star hotels, and the chain makes an estimated revenue of $2.1 billion. The Least successful

1. Park Plaza Hotels (Radisson Hotels): Hotel Chain Score: 2/10 Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts is an upscale hotel chain owned by the Radisson Hotel Group. Receiving the lowest number of worldwide Google searches in the last year out of all hotel chains on the list, there were just 155 400 searches for Park Plaza hotels. Park Plaza hotels has an average user rating of 3.6 out of 5 and the chain makes an estimated revenue of $172.7 million.

2. Econo Lodge (Choice Hotels): Hotel Chain Score: 2.17/10 Budget motel-based chain Econo Lodge is one of Choice Hotel Group’s most popular brands, with 779 locations across the United States and Canada. Econo Lodge has an average user score of 2.3 out of 5, and the chain is estimated to make $394 400 in revenue.