The Brave travel backpack has sold 10 000 backpacks and usually sells out in hours. Pictures: Matt and Nat.

It is not every day that one wakes up to purchase a travel bag, but for many travellers hoping to get their hands on the Matt and Nat’s Brave travel backpack, this is very much the case.





Matt and Nat is a company known for their vegan, recycle and cruelty-free products. Their Brave collection is so popular that it has already sold out 10,000 units in just one year, making it one of the most sought after travel accessories. And when in stock, chances are it will be sold out in hours.





So, what exactly makes the bag so special? Apart from its super sleek look, the backpack has come with adjustable webbing straps, smartphone pocket and has 100% recycled nylon lining. Don’t let its compact size fool you, travellers can fit a 13” laptop in it with ease.

The bag is available in 10 colours, including rose gold and black. South Africans will have to fork out $150 (around R2153.17) for the bag.