The cheapest 5-star hotel in every country

A five-star property is a luxury for most travellers. However, if you look closely, there may be some bargains to be found. The folks at Top Dollar searched for the cheapest five-star hotel in every country with some under $30 (R442).

The team searched for five-star hotels in every country on Hotels.com for a one-night stay for two in July and found the 10 cheapest accommodations for each country. Luxury properties with sale prices or any countries with fewer than five five-star hotels were not considered. Instead, they separated equally priced hotels in the top 10 by favouring the bigger room in terms of square footage.

The research found that the world's cheapest five-star hotel, the Novotel Ahmedabad Hotel in Ahmedabad, India, costs $28 (R411) a night. The sleek hotel offers all the perks of a luxury stay-including a swimming pool, a fitness centre, a multi-cuisine restaurant, and a spa.

There are even pet-friendly Studio Suites for those travelling with their furry friends. According to Top Dollar, eight of the ten cheapest five-star hotels in the world are in Asia, with three of these in the picturesque Siem Reap in Cambodia, and two in Turkey. Some of them include Grand Venus La Residence in Vietnam ($39), The Royal Surakarta Heritage – MGallery Collection in Indonesia ($30) and The Covanro in Sri Lanka ($43).

The cheapest luxury hotels in Europe included Deluxe Hotel Kupava in Ukraine($43), Strimon Garden Spa Hotel in Bulgaria($67) and Mercure Tetovo in North Macedonia ($57).

The research found that nine African countries offer five-star hotel accommodation for under $100 (R1 472). The cheapest was Steigenberger Resort Achti in Luxor in Egypt at $40 (R589) a night. Known for providing the best panoramic views of the Nile and Luxor, this luxury hotel is close to some of the area’s top attractions, including the Valley of the Kings.