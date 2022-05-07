The five islands one should experience in Fiji

Vaccinated travellers no longer need a pre-arrival PCR test, but they will still need to take a rapid test soon after arrival. All fully vaccinated visitors to Fiji will no longer be required to produce a pre-arrival negative Covid-19 test prior to entry, a move that reduces costs and lends greater convenience to those travelling to the country, a government statement said on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisment

The change applies to all visitors entering Fiji by air or sea who were previously required to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test or rapid antigen test (RAT) prior to their arrival. Dream Destination Fiji is one of the most beautiful destinations to visit in the world.

The country has earned a well-deserved reputation as an island paradise. Fiji has no less than 300 different islands. These Islands include everything from white-sand beaches to grasslands, secret waterfalls, and limestone islands making it very impossible to pick just one to represent Fiji.

Story continues below Advertisment

You can’t go wrong exploring any of the islands in Fiji no matter which one you decide on as there are no really bad ones to visit because each island has its own uniqueness. This guide will help you find the best Islands for your Fiji experience. Viti Levu

Story continues below Advertisment

Viti Levu is Fiji’s largest island and it is home to about 80% of Fiji’s citizens. The island has some stunning beaches and attractions. Viti Levu offers typically everything that the country has to offer from international-calibre resort areas like all-inclusive to the mountain village Navala where locals live in thatched buildings.

Story continues below Advertisment

Viti Levu is best for River rafting, shopping, Hiking, dining, and many other things. You can learn more about the local culture by visiting the museums, temples, and some historical sites of Nadi and Suva. With hotels, Airbnb, and resorts all around Viti Levu, it is not much of a sport to get well-secured accommodation. Taveuni Best known as the Garden Island, Taveuni offers some of the best lushes, tropical-flower-laden, waterfall-heavy, and hiking-friendly islands in Fiji.

The stunningly beautiful island of Taveuni is the only place here in the world where the crimson-coloured tagimoucia flower can be found that is why it is known as the ‘Garden Island. Besides beautiful plants, one might want to visit Taveuni Island to experience the rest of the spectacular Bouma National Heritage Park where the flower grows and the cascading Tovoro Waterfalls. It is complete with natural swimming pools.

Taveuni does not just stop at the rainforests. You can visit the small village of Lavena and follow the famous coastal walk. If you're searching for a place to stay on this small island, the localities of Somosomo and Naqara offer a limited amount of accommodation

Ovalau The main island of the Lomaiviti group, Ovalau is a fascinating place to visit and it is The country’s former capital. You can find the odd nice beach however it is far less developed than other islands, with its jungle-covered mountains, natural coastlines, and traditional villages.

It's perfect for anyone looking for peace and quiet time without having to take a long, expensive inter-island flight. Visitors looking to try some activities can look into diving, hiking, and snorkelling or take a stroll down the main road in Levuka and you will feel as if you’ve stepped into another era of time with many sites of historical interest to see. Vanua Levu

This island is best for scuba diving, bird watching, hiking, and snorkelling Vanua Levu is the second-largest of Fiji’s islands, It has fewer crowds than Viti Levu, Making it an excellent option for anyone looking for a relaxing yet adventurous getaway. From its wild jungle and sugar cane farms to its towering peaks and flowing waterfalls, its breathtaking landscape begs to be explored. This island is best for scuba diving, bird watching, hiking, and snorkelling

Yasawa Islands Blessed with dramatic peaks and sun-drenched white sand beaches, the Yasawa Islands is the quintessential paradise spot in Fiji. PICTURE: Unsplash The Yasawa Islands lie north of the Mamanucas, more remote and less populated. The incredibly clear waters that surround the islands in practically every shade of blue are where the 1980s film “The Blue Lagoon” was shot, and what you saw on screen may be even more magnificent in real life.

They have stunning peaks that fall down to beautiful white-sand beaches, providing plenty of opportunity for a Robinson Crusoe kind of experience with no one else around. Swimming with manta rays, kayaking, and cave exploring are just a few of the entertainment options. While there are no cities here, you can still find some small villages unaffected by mass tourism.