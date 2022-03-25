'The Giant' statue set to travel to 21 cities across the globe

A new statue, “The Giant”, will be displayed in 21 cities across the globe. The ten-story public art display is the world’s tallest moving statue and is set to showcase the giants in communities across the globe using technology to celebrate humanity.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Giant uses millions of LED pixels which give it the ability to instantly take the form of any person from history, from Albert Einstein and Beyoncé to Spiderman and Cristiano Ronaldo. Every hour The Giant talks about a famous person and then transforms into that person. The visitors attraction, developed by Irish entrepreneur Paddy Dunning, was first launched for the European market at IAAPA Expo Europe in September 2021 and in the US in Orlando in November 2021. Now The Giant Company is in negotiations for prime sites in Miami, Chicago and Las Vegas and Naples and is seeking sites and partners in the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

Visitors have the chance to see their faces on the 35 metre statue as it uses instant video mapping and real time audio to allow them to be filmed and have video images of their faces transported onto the 3D head. Realtime audio captures sound allowing the head to speak or sing. In addition, phenomenal motion graphics, text and other artistic creations can be displayed on the sculpture. The statue is dubbed as an "exciting digital art gallery," "the world's most captivating billboard" and, of course, "fun for the entire family."

Story continues below Advertisment

Visitors will be able to see panoramic views from the shoulders of The Giant along with a series of hi-tech museum exhibits held inside the base, or "stage" of the attraction. A roof garden offers new adventures in dining, retail, entertainment and special events. The Giant is said to offer significant economic benefits, including, enhancing tourism, creating jobs, economic development and footfall providing a multiplier effect. The Giant’s Movement and The Giant’s Foundation also supports and champions several social, educational, cultural and environmental initiatives including, climate action, sustainable living and the development of human potential in its various creative forms.