The international destinations vaccinated South African travellers can visit

Vaccinated South Africans can finally take their much-anticipated holiday with some countries now granting them access. Of course, you will need to be fully vaccinated, and air routes will need to recommence, but the welcoming of vaccinated travellers is a step in the right direction.

With South Africa’s vaccination programme being rolled out, more of its citizens have options to travel abroad. Sherpa, an independent resource, allows travellers to see which destinations they can travel to if they are vaccinated. The interactive map highlights in green the destinations that permit South African travellers. Around 30 destinations are open for travel and do not require Covid-19 testing or quarantine.

Around 97 destinations are restricted for South Africans and open for only returning citizens and those meeting strict requirements. Where to go France

Travellers from South Africa can travel to France. No proof of Covid-19 test results is required for entry. Norway Travellers from South Africa can enter Norway, but there are restrictions for vaccinated travellers.

"Norway only accepts vaccination certificates issued in specific countries," Sherpa says on its site. Vaccinated travellers are not required to quarantine upon arrival in Norway. Estonia Most travellers from South Africa can visit Estonia. They will require a valid Schengen visa to enter, and no negative PCR test is required.

"Travellers who are fully vaccinated must present an immunisation passport, a copy of the immunisation passport, or a relevant certificate, in Latin or Slavic alphabet, in Estonian, Russian, or English. A certificate will show proof of Covid-19 vaccination. Travellers may present proof via EU Digital Certificate," Sherpa says. They will need to fill a mandatory health declaration form. Once there, masks are mandatory in some places. Ukraine Most travellers from South Africa can visit Ukraine. However, valid health insurance with Covid-19 coverage, purchased from a company registered in Ukraine or a foreign company with a representative office or an insurance partner in Ukraine, is required.

Romania Most travellers from South Africa can enter Romania. While no proof of a negative Covid-19 test is required, they will need to provide a mandatory travel declaration, proof of vaccination and a health declaration form. Once there, mask are mandatory in public. Other European destinations open include Belarus, Albania and Switzerland. Egypt

Most travellers from South Africa can visit Egypt, and if they are vaccinated, they do not require a negative Covid-19 test. However, a mandatory vaccination certificate and health declaration form is required. Masks are mandatory in public. Mexico South African travellers can enter Mexico by air without a negative Covid-19 test required. They will need to fill a health declaration form before arrival. Masks are mandatory in public in some cities.

Colombia South African travellers can visit Colombia but need to fill a pre-registration form 48 hours before departure. When they visit, masks are mandatory in public. Costa Rica

South African travellers can explore Costa Rica. Travellers will need proof of international travel insurance or travel insurance purchased in Costa Rica. Plus, a mandatory vaccination certificate and mandatory health declaration form are required. Masks are mandatory in public places. Please note: *Travellers need to check the documentation, quarantine and/or testing requirements before travelling as governments can change the regulations at any time.