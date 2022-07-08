The movies and TV shows that stoked our wanderlust

As the saying goes, ‘we eat with our eyes,’ and well, when we watch things that are appetising to the eye, we want it. TV shows and movies often leave us thinking, ‘’I wish I could be there.“ These movies and TV shows not only spark a need to travel but encourage people to experience the different cultures, foods, customs and the adventures within a particular place.

One of the best things about going on a trip is living vicariously through characters you’ve seen on screen.. Here is a list of some of the top TV shows and movies that stoked our wanderlust. Eat Pray Love

Many of you might not know this, but eat pray love is book as well as it is a movie. I’m sure many discovered the movie first. The story is based on a woman who goes through a year-long journey through Italy, India, and Indonesia, in the hopes to find herself and her happiness.I leave you with this quote from the movie, “To travel is worth any cost or sacrifice.’’ That on its own is encouraging enough.

The moon appears above the Colosseum and the ancient Santa Francesca Romana Basilica belltower, in Rome. Picture: AP Under the Tuscan Sun This movie released in 2003 and, to this day, still it has an impact on the viewers. It feels as though you are there yourself, while watching the beautiful scenery of the hills, villas and, of course, basking in the romance of it all. This story is based on a book and the main setting is the Villa Laura, located in Cortona Tuscany, which is available for hire by the way.

You can rent the villa from the movie Under the Tuscan Sun with your friends and family. Picture: Pinterest There are quite a few places in and around Tuscany to explore and experience, including underground cellars, traditional Italian churches, and let’s not forget the beautiful architecture and delicious food. Montepulciano. Picture: Pinterest “Where you are is who you are. The further inside you the place moves, the more your identity is intertwined with it. Never casual, the choice of place is the choice of something you crave.” ― Frances Mayes, Under the Tuscan Sun Chef

This is for all the foodies, so count me in! This is one of those movies where you are hooked to the screen and probably drooling or cooking up a storm in your kitchen. It’s funny, quirky and heartfelt. With the main focus being the food in Los Angeles, Miami, Austin and New Orleans.

The story is based on a chef, who loses his job after an altercation with a food critic, and eventually starts his own food truck business with his son. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @movie_awareness It captivates the essence of good food, culture and doing what you truly love and to work for that which fires up your soul to do more. ‘’I may not do everything great in my life, but I'm good at this.’’ - Carl Casper, in Chef.

Crazy Rich Asians This movie takes place in Singapore. And most people will attest to having wanted to make a trip to Singapore and experience it for yourself after watching it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Singapore 🇸![CDATA[]]>🇬 Travel | Hotels | Food | Tips (@singapore.explores) The movie is about a young woman who sets to meet her boyfriend’s friends and family for the first time. She then comes to find that his family is one of the richest in Asia.

Gardens Bay in Singapore is a sight to behold. Picture: Pinterest Gardens Bay is one of the main tourist attractions in Singapore. And rightfully so, nature is portrayed in creative ways. One part of the Gardens is the Cloud Forest, it has a treetop walk and indoor 34-metre high waterfall. “There are the Chinese from Mainland China, who made their fortunes in the past decade like all the Russians, but then there are the overseas Chinese. These are the ones who left China long before the Communists came in, in many cases hundreds of years ago, and spread throughout the rest of Asia, quietly amassing great fortunes over time.” - Kevin Kwan Joanna Lumley's Hidden Caribbean: Havana to Haiti

Joanna Lumley is a well-known tour guide who takes you on a journey in this two-part documentary where she shows the contrasting worlds of the Caribbean. As she explores the streets of Havana, she discovers Hemingway’s popular beaches, which is a must-visit, and Fidel Castro’s hometown. She then wanders over the Windward Passage, ending her journey to ancient mountain fortresses and a ceremony in Haiti.

Hemingway beach bar and restaurant Picture: Pinterest Don’t forget to sip on some cocktails and tasty eateries if you visit Hemingway’s beach. Hemingway Beach at LionsDive Beach Resort offers four seaside areas, covered and open air. Travel Man: 48 Hours in…

Imagine you could spend 48 hours in different cities over time. Richard Ayoade's, the explorer in this show, explores two-day jaunts through cities across the world. Not only do yo get to see the amazing places but you also get to laugh hysterically, as the host is a comedian. It’a great show to learn more about the different city's cultures and cuisine. Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

This is the Emmy-winning travel series by the late Anthony Bourdain. The series focused on the food and passion for excellent cuisine. If your adventure is born from food, then this is the perfect show for you. Not only does Parts Unknown look at the culture and food of a place but also the politics in countries across the globe. There are 12 seasons you can catch up on, covering a variety of destinations including places such as Vietnam, New York, Armenia and so much more.

Armenia. Picture: Pinterest Armenia is filled with natural beauty, and of the places to visit is Lake Sevan which is the largest lake in the Caucasus, and one of the largest freshwater lakes in the world. There are quite a few beaches to visit as well where you are able relax and embrace the beauty that surrounds you. Dark Tourist

With most places the good comes with the bad and this particular tv show are for those who love a little horror along with history. TV presenter David Farrier explores ‘dark tourism’ worldwide where he visits various sites such as nuclear disasters, destinations filled with danger or even death. Some of the destinations highlighted are Chernobyl and Pripyat in Ukraine, which is considered as ‘dark tourism’

An abandoned bumper cars after Chernobyl disaster Picture Pinterest If you have the strong will to do so, visit some of the abandoned sites in these places to get a full grasp and image of the impact these disasters had on certain places. No matter the theme and genre of the movie or TV show, there’s always something you can take from it. If you’re looking for inspiration for your next trip, or next educational trip, majestic landscapes and interesting characters to meet, take a look at some of the TV shows and movies available to give you a taste of what the world has to offer.