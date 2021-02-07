The raunchiest countries in the world: Sex toys, kinks and positions

Lingerie brand Pour Moi released its Sexy Search Index - sharing some of the raunchiest Google searches people are making across the world.

The index was compiled by collating the numbers of searches for all sorts of sex-related terms including sex toys, sexy lingerie, dating apps, sex tips, kinks and sex positions.

Pour Moi said this was then crossed referenced with population to reveal which country made the highest amount of raunchiest searches per person.

Portugal is making the most searches for sexy stuff online. The biggest kinks that are Googled in Portugal are BDSM, threesomes and electrostimulation. Portugal's favourite erotic toys are dildos, fleshlights and butt plugs. The advice they are searching for the most is ‘how to improve sex’ and they are also keen to get better at sexting.

In second place is the UK. Fleshlights top the most searched for sex toys, along with sex dolls and dildos. The most Googled sex positions are reverse cowgirl, doggy style and missionary.