The top 10 cities for LGBTQ+ digital nomads

With the rise of digital nomads during the pandemic, travellers are now travelling to different places to work and explore.

While most countries embrace LGBTQ+ guests, there are a few who are a bit more welcoming.

In a new study by Small Business Prices, Luxembourg takes the top spot as the world's most friendly working holiday spot for LGBTQ couples.

Small Business Prices researched cities around the world and assessed them based on their legalities around civil partnership, same-sex marriage, public acceptance and nightlife to work out the most LGBTQ+ friendly cities for workers.

Luxembourg claimed the top spot thanks to its strong support of same-sex marriage, with 85% of residents in support of it.

According to the findings, the country has one of the highest costs of living in the study (R44 800). It also boasts a high average monthly salary of R66 981 to cover costs.

Madrid in Spain claimed the second spot, with 86% of Spanish residents supportive of same-sex marriage.

In the third spot is Wellington in New Zealand, with 63 % supportive of same-sex marriage.

London and Amsterdam made the top five destinations.

Other cities for LGBTQ+ digital nomads included Paris, Brussels, Vienna, Lisbon and Ottawa.

The study also found that Tokyo owns the LGBTQ+ clubbing scene with over 60 LGBTQ+ friendly pubs and clubs in the city (that’s 0.44 per capita).

It revealed that the US offers the most disposable income for workers with a high average salary (R72 209) and a relatively average cost of living (R47 761).

However, the study found that a total of 51 countries worldwide haven’t legalised civil partnership. Around 46 still haven’t legalised same-sex marriage either.

Among the least welcoming progressive cities for LGBTQ+ couples included Armenia (96% against same-sex marriage), Georgia(95%) and Moldova (92%). Read the full survey here.

*Figures have been changed to rands.