Conrad Maldives - Rangali Island is voted one of the most romantic hotels in the world.

Big 7 Travel has revealed the top 10 most romantic hotels across the world just in time for Valentine's Day.

Whether it is marble palaces or rustic treetop lodges, there is something for everyone.

"We have searched high and low for the hotels and resorts that go the extra mile for couples. Whether it's a naturally romantic setting or special little touches, these hotels are utterly charming," it said in a statement.

South Africa shined in the Top 50 list. Among those that made the cut includes Londolozi Kruger National Park, La Residence in Franschhoek, Villa Afrikana Guest Suites in Knysna and Akademie Street Boutique Hotel in Franschhoek.

Big 7 Travel said they came up with the final rankings through two notable romantic hotel rankings: Travel +Leisure World's Best Awards 2018: The Most Romantic Hotels Collection and Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice 2019: Top 25 Hotels for Romance.

Results from these were added to a scoring system that combined the results of survey results of Big 7 readers and votes cast by a panel of experts from travel media and the hotel industry.



The top 10 hotels across the world are:



1. Taj Lake Palace - Udaipur, India

2. Plaza Athénée - Paris, France

3. Laucala Island Resort - Laucala Island, Fiji

4. Villa Cora - Florence, Italy

5. Conrad Maldives - Rangali Island, Maldives

6. Jade Mountain - Soufrière, St. Lucia

7. Azulik - Tulum, Mexico

8. Coco Plum Island Resort - Coco Plum Cay, Belize

9. New York Palace, The Dedica Anthology - Budapest, Hungary

10. Huka Lodge - Taupo, New Zealand