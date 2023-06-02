The ultimate getaway ideas for fulfilling your social cravings this winter

According to leading travel company Travelstart, the rebound in travel that began in 2022 will continue to surge in 2023, as people make up for lost time due to the pandemic. Travelstart CEO Stephan Ekbergh said: “Social travel is on the rise, particularly music and sports pilgrimages that allow travellers to experience a destination through its music, local sporting events and connect with a global community.

After a few years of missing out on large social gatherings, the craving for human connection is strong, you can’t make babies on Zoom. Ekbergh encourage travellers to seize the moment and explore, even in the face of rising costs of living. Additionally, he states that travellers are extending their trips to get more for their money and make the most of their time away. A new report by data research company Morning Consult supports this notion, revealing that Gen Z’s are planning to travel longer in 2023, with more trips overseas.

Although the cost of living is increasing, Gen Z’s opt for the cheapest option and are willing to cut back on other spending in order to pay for travel. With the winter school holidays fast approaching, Ekbergh shares a few getaway ideas that satisfy the growing need for social connection, and also offer the opportunity to explore overseas destinations or recharge the batteries on local turf. Music festivals

Glastonbury Music Festival in rural Somerset, England takes place 21 - 25 June 2023. Picture: Unsplash Music festivals have become a staple for many young travellers, and one of the largest in the world is the iconic Glastonbury Music Festival in rural Somerset, England. Taking place from 21 - 25 June, this festival attracts over 200 000 music fans every year and has more than 100 stages and performing areas. In 2023, well-known performers such as Guns 'n Roses, Elton John, and Arctic Monkeys will be headlining. Lufthansa offers flights from Cape Town or Johannesburg to London, with additional travel choices.

For those interested in combining a music pilgrimage with a European vacation, the leading music and arts festival Nos Alive in Portugal presents an opportunity to enjoy a performance by the Red Hot Chili Peppers along Lisbon's riverside from July 4th to 6th. Sport action Picture: Unsplash For sports fans, there’s nothing quite like being in the stadium, surrounded by thousands of other fans, cheering on your team.

This winter, the international sporting line-up includes a battle between the Bokke and Australia on home soil at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on 8 July. Another local event is The Durban July, one of the country’s most famous horse race, which is taking place on 1 July. Get caught up in the sight of the horses’ power and speed and the sounds of hooves pounding on the Greyville track, while you enjoy some downtime along Durban’s beachfront, and soak in the sweeping views of the Indian Ocean.

On your mark, set-jet, go! Norway. Picture: Unsplash ‘Jet-setting’ is another trend taking the world by a storm. If you’re a fan of the hit TV show ‘Succession’, you may have been blown away by the natural scenery featuring in Season 4, which was partly shot in Norway. This winter, you can explore the awe-inspiring Norwegian coastline with an 11-day cruise of Northern Europe and Iceland, which includes all meals on board, entertainment.