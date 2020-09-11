The world's most Instagrammable castles

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Ever wanted to visit a real-life castle, something that looks similar to the castles shown in tv and movies? Well, there are many castles around the world that have become major tourist attractions. In fact, ITV is filming their hit show I'm a Celebrity at Gwrych Castle, which has been snapped on Instagram 3,124 times. New research by OnBuy.com has found there are 10 charming Instagram-worthy strongholds you should add to your bucket list. To find the 10 most Instagrammable castles, OnBuy.com took the world’s most beautiful castles commonly cited online and analysed the number of Instagram hashtags for each. In the number one spot is Edinburgh Castle, a historic fortress which dominates the skyline of Scotland’s capital city. Edinburgh Castle has 550,213 hashtags on Instagram, which is 11 times more than Romania’s Peles Castle in 10th place.

Prague Castle (#535,769), has been a seat of power for kings of Bohemia, Holy Roman emperors, and presidents of Czechoslovakia, and it’s rumoured the Bohemian Crown Jewels are hidden deep inside.

Windsor Castle, which was the backdrop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding, takes the third spot as the royal residence has been photographed 354,317 times on Instagram.

Neuschwanstein Castle, a 19th-century Romanesque Revival palace on a rugged hill above the village of Hohenschwangau near Füssen in southwest Bavaria in Germany, took fourth place. The palace was commissioned by King Ludwig II of Bavaria as a retreat and in honour of Richard Wagner. The castle has been photographed 229, 698 times on Instagram.

Buda Castle, a historical castle and palace complex of the Hungarian kings in Budapest, took the fifth spot.

Here are some of the other castles that made the top 10 list: