These are the world's most Instagrammable hotel bathrooms









Even Cape Town's Silo Hotel made the list. Picture: @thesilohotel_/Instagram What was once a space for privacy and everyday hygiene routines has become an internet sensation in recent years. Whether it’s because of the rise of Instagram influencers and #bathroomselfie posts (of which there are currently over 1.6 million on Instagram), or an explosion of the self-care trend, the bathroom has undeniably found itself on the social media stage. To reveal the world’s most Instagrammable bathrooms Mira Showers monitored five key bathroom-related hashtags (#bathroomgoals, #bathroomsoftheworld, #hotelbathroom, #bathtubgoals, #bathroomview) and identified hotel locations that appeared the most. Even Cape Town's Silo Hotel made the list along with two others in Africa (Six Senses Zil Payson, Seychelles and Zannier Hotels, Sonop, Namibia). Thought it would make an interesting piece for your readers looking for travel inspiration for 2020.

The list range from exotic island bathrooms over-looking crystal-clear waters, to outdoor tubs in the heart of the British countryside.

Most Instagrammed bathrooms in the world

Conrad Maldives, Rangali Island, Maldives

The Silo Hotel, Cape Town, South Africa

Punta Tragara Hotel, Capri, Italy

Six Senses Zil Payson, Seychelles

Shangri-La Hotel at the Shard, London, UK

The Peninsula, Hong Kong

Zannier Hotels, Sonop, Namibia

The Udaya Resorts and Spa, Bali, Indonesia

The Old Piggery at Windout Farm, Devon, UK

Topping the list as the most expensive hotel bathroom is The Muraka suite at Conrad Maldives, Rangali Island. As each stay is carefully tailored to individual guest requirements, exact costs are available by inquiry only, but as a guideline, costs can vary between R311,890.58 in low season (July and October) and R921,454.68 in high season (April and December).

If that is a little out of your price range then there’s the Sunset Water Villa option, complete with ocean-facing bath that’s proving very popular on social media. Costs for this vary between R53,323.34 in low season (July and October) and R131,998.19 in high season (December).

By comparison, the most affordable Instagram-famous bathroom can be found in the UK. Listed with Canopy and Stars, the Old Piggery at Windout Farm in Devon can range from R2,116.73 in low season (April) to R2,668.92 in high season (July and December).

Travel influencer and blogger, Erica Vonderwall, believes there are two factors that makes a bathroom so-called ‘Instagrammable’: "Firstly, bathrooms are typically the least inspiring place on Earth, so when one looks like somewhere you'd want to eat your brunch at and invite your pals over to see, you know it's going to get the likes – while also being the envy of everyone who sees your picture.

"Secondly, for something to be popular on Instagram, it needs to be out of the ordinary; to be different to the norm; to be aspirational, not just inspirational. A petal bath, a glittery bath bomb, a novelty bathmat, or a riot of colours on a wall that's traditionally white or pale blue is something so unnatural for a bathroom, that it will instantly become a hit for Likes."