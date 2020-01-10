What was once a space for privacy and everyday hygiene routines has become an internet sensation in recent years.
Whether it’s because of the rise of Instagram influencers and #bathroomselfie posts (of which there are currently over 1.6 million on Instagram), or an explosion of the self-care trend, the bathroom has undeniably found itself on the social media stage.
To reveal the world’s most Instagrammable bathrooms Mira Showers monitored five key bathroom-related hashtags (#bathroomgoals, #bathroomsoftheworld, #hotelbathroom, #bathtubgoals, #bathroomview) and identified hotel locations that appeared the most.
Even Cape Town's Silo Hotel made the list along with two others in Africa (Six Senses Zil Payson, Seychelles and Zannier Hotels, Sonop, Namibia). Thought it would make an interesting piece for your readers looking for travel inspiration for 2020.