Many senior travellers tend to travel the world once they have retired, but finding the right destination can be tricky.
Travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip standardised the latest city and country-level data available for key categories, including choice of senior tours, access to transport services, healthcare and ease of walking, to rank global cities from best to worst.
According to the study, Indian cities perform worst overall with poor scores for access to transport services, choice of senior tours and quality of things to do.
Of the 76 cities analyzed, Johannesburg, unfortunately is one of the bottom five worst cities, scoring poorly for categories like access to transport services, choice of senior tours and quality of things to do.
European cities dominate the top 10 list of best places for seniors and Edinburgh, in Scotland is crowned number one overall.