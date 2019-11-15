These are the worst cities for senior citizens to visit









The Gautrain. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA) Many senior travellers tend to travel the world once they have retired, but finding the right destination can be tricky. Travel insurance comparison site InsureMyTrip standardised the latest city and country-level data available for key categories, including choice of senior tours, access to transport services, healthcare and ease of walking, to rank global cities from best to worst. According to the study, Indian cities perform worst overall with poor scores for access to transport services, choice of senior tours and quality of things to do. Of the 76 cities analyzed, Johannesburg, unfortunately is one of the bottom five worst cities, scoring poorly for categories like access to transport services, choice of senior tours and quality of things to do. European cities dominate the top 10 list of best places for seniors and Edinburgh, in Scotland is crowned number one overall.

Mumbai and Kolkata, ranking 76th and 75th respectively, were the two cities at the bottom of the list.

Mumbai (3.72) is ranked the worst city overall. The city scored dismally in categories like "access to transport services" (1.06), "choice of senior tours"(1.45) and "quality of things to do" (1.59).

Mumbai also has the second-lowest score for spaciousness, only missing the bottom spot due to Manila scoring 0.

Kolkata and Cairo both rank at 3.79 due to severely low scores across the categories. Manila (3.91) and Johannesburg (3.93) complete the bottom five cities for seniors to visit.

Mexico City in Mexico received an overall score of 3.94 and ranked sixth on the list, while Istanbul in Turkey took 7th position with a 4.44 overall score.

Completing the list is Hanoi in Vietnam (4.50), Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia (4.60) and Sao Paulo in Brazil (4.62).

Manager of Marketing and eCommerce at InsureMyTrip, Ronni Kenoian, said the data could help seniors feel more confident when choosing a destination.

"We certainly understand that some travellers have specific concerns regarding mobility, healthcare access, and other factors.

"We hope seniors and travel planners consider this information to make more informed decisions regarding upcoming trips," said Kenoian.