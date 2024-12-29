These were the cleanest cruise ships in 2024

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded perfect sanitation scores to 27 cruise ships this year, a remarkable achievement in an industry that is known for its vulnerability to health and food safety issues.
Cruise ships, with their densely populated environments, are ideal settings for the rapid spread of highly contagious viruses like norovirus, which spreads through contaminated water, food, surfaces, or even person-to-person contact, causing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea, and stomach pain.
To combat these risks, the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program conducts random and unannounced inspections of cruise ships, scoring them on a scale from zero to 100.
These inspections include heavily trafficked areas like pools and children’s activity centres, as well as behind-the-scenes operations.
Inspectors check details such as food storage practices, dishwasher water temperature, and the disinfection frequency of pool filters. Vermin and improper food storage are automatic red flags.
In 2024, the CDC conducted 151 inspections, including repeat visits to 23 vessels.
Most ships scored above 95, but 27 received a perfect score of 100, reflecting the highest standards of cleanliness and safety.
These are the 27 ships that received a 100 percent score:
- Celebrity Apex — Celebrity Cruises (inspected November 10)
- Seven Seas Grandeur — Regent Seven Seas Cruises (inspected October 23)
- Norwegian Jade — Norwegian Cruise Line (inspected October 21)
- Carnival Magic — Carnival Cruise Line (inspected October 13)
- Star Pride — Windstar Cruises (inspected September 29)
- Jewel of the Seas — Royal Caribbean International (inspected September 28)
- Serenade of the Seas — Royal Caribbean International (inspected September 10)
- Carnival Spirit — Carnival Cruise Line (inspected September 3)
- Zuiderdam — Holland America Line (inspected August 24)
- Viking Orion — Viking Ocean Cruises (inspected August 18)
- Seabourn Odyssey — Seabourn Cruise Line (inspected August 16)
- Norwegian Jewel — Norwegian Cruise Line (inspected July 24)
- Oceania Regatta — Oceania Cruises (inspected July 24)
- Radiance of the Seas — Royal Caribbean International (inspected July 21)
- MSC Meraviglia — MSC Cruises (inspected July 9)
- Norwegian Bliss — Norwegian Cruise Line (inspected June 22)
- MSC Seashore — MSC Cruises (inspected May 26)
- Norwegian Sky — Norwegian Cruise Line (inspected May 23)
- Brilliance of the Seas — Royal Caribbean International (inspected May 16)
- Viking Polaris — Viking (inspected April 2)
- Celebrity Equinox — Celebrity Cruises (inspected February 25)
- Norwegian Breakaway — Norwegian Cruise Line (inspected September 22)
- Norwegian Escape — Norwegian Cruise Line (inspected January 27)
- Explora I — MSC Cruises (inspected January 25)
- Disney Fantasy — Disney Cruise Line (inspected January 24)
- Celebrity Ascent — Celebrity Cruises (inspected January 7)
- Norwegian Gem — Norwegian Cruise Line (inspected January 2)
This achievement underscores the commitment of these ships and their operators to ensuring passenger safety and setting a benchmark for the industry.
IOL Travel