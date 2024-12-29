These were the cleanest cruise ships in 2024

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) awarded perfect sanitation scores to 27 cruise ships this year, a remarkable achievement in an industry that is known for its vulnerability to health and food safety issues. Cruise ships, with their densely populated environments, are ideal settings for the rapid spread of highly contagious viruses like norovirus, which spreads through contaminated water, food, surfaces, or even person-to-person contact, causing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea, and stomach pain.

To combat these risks, the CDC’s Vessel Sanitation Program conducts random and unannounced inspections of cruise ships, scoring them on a scale from zero to 100. These inspections include heavily trafficked areas like pools and children’s activity centres, as well as behind-the-scenes operations. Inspectors check details such as food storage practices, dishwasher water temperature, and the disinfection frequency of pool filters. Vermin and improper food storage are automatic red flags.

In 2024, the CDC conducted 151 inspections, including repeat visits to 23 vessels. Most ships scored above 95, but 27 received a perfect score of 100, reflecting the highest standards of cleanliness and safety. These are the 27 ships that received a 100 percent score: