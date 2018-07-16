The Turks and Caicos Islands have become a star-studded destination. Picture: The Turks and Caicos Islands website.

The Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Overseas Territory southeast of the Bahamas, has become a popular choice for celebrities for decades. The tropical Atlantic archipelago is located around 925 kilometres southeast of Miami, Florida and over 9 inhabited islands.

Besides the alluring views of the ocean and luxury resorts in the country, it is fast becoming a hot tourist destination.

The country had been a vacation spot for celebrities long before reality TV sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West sizzled the islands during their April 2018 holiday.

Stars like Will Smith, Rihanna and even former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary have been to the country before.

Music’s power couple, Jay Z and Beyonce also vacationed here sometime in 2008.

Among the recent arrivals include Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift and Vanessa Hudgens.

English is the official language of Turks and Caicos Islands, but there are some who speak Creole.

For those hoping to sink their teeth into some local delicacies can enjoy various fresh seafood meals and other local delicacies on their trip.

Whether it is pan-poached fish with peas and rice, classic fish stews, breaded and fried conch fritters or even conch salad, there is always something on the menu for foodies.

For those adventure seekers, why not catch your own dinner?

Visitors are urged to try deep sea sports fishing, where they can try to catch their own fish.

This fish, whether yellowfin, skipjack tuna, mahi-mahi or mackerel, can be prepared by chefs at the restaurant of your choice.

Adventure addicts can enjoy a range of watersports, day trips, spa and fitness activities.

So whether you seek peace like your favourite celebrity or want to indulge your senses with local culture, Turks and Caicos Islands seems like the perfect place to plan that next holiday.

