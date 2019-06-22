Will Smith at the Taj Mahal in India. Picture: Instagram.

If you follow Will Smith on Instagram, you have probably seen his feed feature his travels. While Smith, who recently starred in the hit fantasy movie Aladdin, may travel to luxury hotels and dines at fancy restaurants, he loves exploring as we all do. From the Taj Mahal in India to the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the star is using his star power to encourage his followers to travel. Here is a list of Smith’s travels and how you can plan yours:

Paris, Europe



Where he went: Smith loves to add humour to the video he posts of his travel. On one to Paris, the Fresh Prince of Bel Air star found a “rooftop with a view” and decided to dance to Jay-Z & Kanye West - Ni**as In Paris with an animated robot beside him.

How to plan yours:

Stay: Hotel Paradis Paris is located in a typically Parisian street, is situated halfway between the Gare du Nord railway station and the prestigious Opéra Garnier in Paris. Close to shopping malls and entertainment spots this hotel offers luxury on a budget. Expect to pay around R2330 a night.

See: You cannot visit Paris without seeing the iconic Eiffel Tower. The famous tower on the Champ de Mars in Paris, France is named after the engineer Gustave Eiffel, whose company designed and built the tower.

Eat: Paris is famous for its quaint coffee and tea shops. One of the most famous ones is Mamie Gâteaux, which serves up tarts, cakes, soups and gourmet salads. Head to this spot with someone special- and after you have soaked in the culture of France.

Agra, India



Where he went: Smith stumbled on Agra, India by chance en route to Dubai. In a post, he said: “We on our way to Dubai. We were flying over Agra, and I was like yo the Taj Mahal is down there, put the bird down let me take my squad.” The video showcases the Taj Mahal in all its glory and the busy streets of the city.

Stay: Courtyard by Marriott Agra is a 5-star hotel located on famous Fatehabad Road. Boasting spacious hotel rooms and suites, stylish amenities and high-speed Wi-Fi is close to the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. Expect to pay around R847 a night.

Visit: The Taj Mahal is an ivory-white marble mausoleum on the south bank of the Yamuna river in the Indian city of Agra. Travellers from all corners of the globe travel to this iconic sight that was were commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor, Shah Jahan, to house the tomb of his favourite wife, Mumtaz Mahal.

Eat: Taj Terrace at Hotel Taj Resorts offers a unique dining experience. Dig into Chinese, Indian and continental cuisines with live music and candlelight dinner setting near the pool. Visit http://www.hoteltajresorts.com/taj-terrace-restaurant.html

Amman, Jordan

A picture Will Smith took during his first trip to Amman. Picture: Will Smith/Facebook.





Where he went: Smith and the cast of Aladdin visited Amman in Jordan earlier this year for the film’s release. The Bad Boys star first visited the capital of Jordan in 2015. He posted on Facebook at the time: “ My first time in Amman, Jordan. WOW! I love it here. :- )” (sic).

How to plan yours:

Stay: Geneva Hotel Amman is a four-star hotel located in Abdallah Ghosheh Street. Boasting high reviews on all booking sites, the Geneva Hotel offers free wifi, breakfast, an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre.

Visit: Al-Balad, located in the heart of Amman, is a must-see for city travellers. This historic downtown lies in the wadi (valley) and created by the ancient Sayl Amman. Al-Balad is perfect for travellers wanting an immersive experience. Make sure you visit the nearby markets, shops, restaurants and historical sites of al-Balad.

Eat: Head over to Rainbow street famous for its shops and restaurants. This famous spot serves up some of the best cuisines the city has to offer.