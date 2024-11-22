Top 5 European destinations for a magical winter escape

South Africans looking for snow-covered landscapes and to enjoy an enchanting white Christmas have the perfect excuse to travel as European winter fast approaches. For some travellers, there is something magical about a European winter. European winter destinations offer travellers something unique from cultural treasures and festive markets to breathtaking natural landscapes and outdoor adventures.

If you're looking for thrills or tranquillity, here are 5 winter getaways, according to Air France, that promise a memorable escape this Christmas. Helsinki, Finland Helsinki transforms into a true winter wonderland, offering a blend of modern design, fascinating history, and a pristine natural landscape.

Travellers can explore the beautiful Suomenlinna Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site, or warm up in one of the city's many saunas — an essential Finnish experience. The city also hosts magical Christmas markets, and if you're lucky, you might catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights dancing over the Baltic Sea. Budapest, Hungary

Budapest is a city that knows how to celebrate winter with style. The Hungarian capital is known for its thermal baths, which offer a warm escape from the cold. Soak in the historic Széchenyi Thermal Bath or Rudas Bath, both with outdoor pools that steam against the chilly air. The city also lights up with festive markets during winter. Cruising the Danube River remains a popular attraction for visitors as winter cruises are an ideal way to see the city during the festive season, where landmarks like Buda Castle and Fisherman's Bastion look even more magical in the snow.

Oslo, Norway Oslo, with its snowy forests and scenic fjords, is a dream destination for nature lovers and culture enthusiasts alike. In winter, a visit to the Holmenkollen Ski Museum and Tower is a must, offering panoramic views of the city and the Oslofjord. Travellers can also take part in winter sports like cross-country skiing and ice skating.

Oslo’s winter charm is also enhanced by its world-class museums, cozy cafes, and lively winter festivals. For a truly unique experience, take a cruise along the Oslofjord to witness the stunning winter scenery from the water. Zurich, Switzerland

Zurich offers tourists a unique winter experience, blending its stunning alpine backdrop with urban sophistication. Stroll through the old town’s narrow, cobblestone streets adorned with holiday lights, or skate on the city’s famous Dolder ice rink. Zurich also offers easy access to nearby ski resorts, allowing you to hit the slopes by day and return to the city’s vibrant nightlife and dining scene by evening. Travellers can also take a scenic train ride to explore the surrounding snow-covered mountains or enjoy a fondue dinner cruise on Lake Zurich, soaking up the winter atmosphere.

The French Alps, France The French Alps are a top destination for winter sports lovers, with renowned resorts like Chamonix, Courchevel, and Val d’Isère. Beyond skiing and snowboarding, thrill seekers can also take part in snowshoeing, ice climbing, hot air ballooning, snowmobiling or even paragliding over stunning snow-covered peaks. The region’s cuisine is another highlight, with must-try dishes like raclette, fondue and tartiflette.