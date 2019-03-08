Sardinia, Italy was named one of the leading destinations for family travel. Picture: Supplied.

Want to go on a family holiday? Then, perhaps you should add countries like Italy and Dubai to your list. Holiday provider Sovereign conducted research on family-friendly places across the world. The research looked at the three main holiday pillars of entertainment, culture and relaxation.

Helen Adamson, Sovereign Brand and Commercial Director, said everyone wanted something different when they holiday.

“There are destinations that offer something for everyone. For me, a holiday should be an enjoyable and well-deserved experience for every member of the family,” she said.

Sardinia, Italy was named one of the leading destinations for family travel.

The island is known for its white sand beaches and historical sights like the Nuragic ruins or the shipwrecks just off Cagliari's coast.

Rome, Italy came a close second. The city offers remnants of the ancient Roman architecture, parks and restaurants.

The Dominican Republic in the third position is known for its hiking spots, soft waves for surfers and sheltered bays once occupied by pirates. Dubai and Crete in Greece make up the top 5.

In terms of cultural spots, Rome offers 883 tours, 1358 sights and 220 museums. Sardinia offers 46 tours, 981 sights, and 185 museums.

Rio de Janeiro in Brazil offers travellers 578 tours, 262 sights, and 155 museums, a few that are focused on modern history and sweeping landscapes.

Entertainment hubs, something the kids will appreciate, are plenty.

Again Rome made the top three, with Dubai and Bangkok coming in at second and third respectively.

Rome has 497 shopping locations, 3 zoos and aquariums, and 4 water and amusement parks. Dubai offers 244 shopping locations, 32 water and amusement parks and 4 zoos and aquariums.

Bangkok has 575 shopping areas, and a high focus on wildlife in 6 zoos and aquariums.



