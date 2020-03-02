Travel influencers who faked it for the gram

YouTuber Natalia Taylor decided to dupe her fans into believing that she was in Bali when she was actually shooting at an Ikea store.

The influencer shared how she faked her Bali holiday on her YouTube channel on a video titled “i FAKED a vacation at IKEA”.

She called it the perfect place to “fake an influencer holiday and lie to all of her followers”.

Taylor said many influencers had been caught in the act before, and decided to test the theory and see whether her followers would fall for it. Spoiler: most did!