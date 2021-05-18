Travel porn: Million-rand luxury divorce getaways for the super rich

When news of Bill and Melinda Gates’s divorce broke earlier this month, the mother of three travelled to Calivigny Island in Grenada.

Melinda rented the Caribbean private island to flee from the media and reflect after announcing the high-profile split.

With gourmet cuisine, trainers and wellness professionals at her beck and call, we're pretty sure the trip offered Melinda the respite she needed after the announcement. Melinda isn't alone.

Many newly single men and women are splurging millions on luxury holidays after they end their marriage.

Some suggestions if you want to splurge on a post-divorce holiday:

Calivigny Island, Grenada

Calivigny Island is a year-round tropical paradise. Guests can rent one of three accommodation offerings: the beach house, overhang house or the beach cottages – or the entire island.

Appreciate the stunning views, wander the tropical gardens or page through a novel while in a hammock.

The more adventurous can dabble in some water sports, like jet skiing, flyboarding and water skiing. We recommend guests enjoy sunrise yoga overlooking the bay, outdoor massages or a cooking class (cooking is therapeutic).

They could also explore the coral reefs and crystal waters of nearby Carriacou Island. Rates for exclusive use are $132 000 (about R1.8 million) a night.

Visit www.calivigny-island.com/

Nukutepipi, French Polynesia

Looking for somewhere to clear your mind after a divorce, a place that “feels like paradise on Earth”? Then head to Nukutepipi, an atoll in French Polynesia. Surrounded by the Pacific Ocean, newly single men or women can cycle through the island, enjoy spa treatments and lounge by the infinity pool overlooking expansive views.

The observation deck offers the best sunsets and views of a sparkling night sky. Amenities include a hammam, home theatre, sauna, wet bar, kitchen, wi-fi, exercise equipment and use of bicycles and golf carts.

The property comes with a chef and housekeeping. Rates from €900 000 (about R15.3m) for seven nights.

Visit www.airbnb.co.za/luxury/listing/28804753?source_impression_id=p3_1620574113_11GbM8JGHGWCvZC9&guests=1&adults=1

Triton Luxury Villa, Turks and Caicos

The Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Overseas Territory south-east of the Bahamas, has been a popular choice for celebrities for decades, including the Kardashians, Will Smith, Rihanna and former US president Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary.

It comes as no surprise that millionaires will flock to Turks and Caicos for a post-breakup retreat.

A place both expensive and super luxurious is Triton Luxury Villa. The seven-bedroom property is tucked behind the dunes of Long Bay Beach.

Here, guests can enjoy an outdoor movie by the firepit, soak in the hot tub, watch the sunset from two pools, play tennis or simply marvel at the picturesque views of the Turks and Caicos Islands. The laid-back escape is ideal for those who want to put their feet up, swim in the turquoise waters and dabble in some ocean adventures.

Other activities include kiteboarding, luxury charters for lazy days in the middle of the ocean and horseback riding. The villa comes with a butler. Rates start from $60 200 (about R846 240) a week for up to 16 guests.

Visit www.tritonluxuryvilla.com/

Banwa Private Island, Philippines

Banwa Private Island is home to an abundance of flora and fauna and offers six beachfront villas. Of course, if you want, you can rent it on an “exclusively yours” basis. It caters for 22 guests. With world-class amenities like a spa pavilion with a gym, massage suite, pilates and yoga studio and juice bar, a dive centre and golf course, Banwa doesn’t skimp on luxury.

Guests can visit the 6.5-hectare island by helicopter or seaplane direct to the island from Manila, or by private jet to San Vicente or Puerto Princesa.

Spend your days enjoying water sports, dive trips and hiking.

Banwa, which reopened in May, has been voted Private Island of the Year in the Destination Deluxe Awards.

Rates start from $100 000 (about R1.4m) a night.

Visit www.banwaprivateisland.com/

Necker Island, British Virgin Islands

Sir Richard Branson visited Necker Island in 1978 and has since transformed the place into one of the world’s most exclusive island retreats.

While you may not see Branson there, you can expect a level of extravagance you come to expect from Branson. Set in the unspoilt British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean, Necker Island can be hired exclusively for up to 40 guests in 20 bedrooms.

Guests will be treated to all meals and drinks, return launch transfers, equipment to enjoy a range of water sports and even the use of a DJ for a night.

It offers alluring views, and guests can take a dip in one of their freshwater infinity pools or a large hot tub on the beach, learn to wakeboard or kite-surf with the help of water sports instructors, go in search of lemurs, or retreat to one of the hammocks with a book. Rates start from $105 000 (about R1.4m) a night on an exclusive use basis.

Visit www.virginlimitededition.com/en/necker-island.