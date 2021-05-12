Travel the world with these cocktail ideas

World Cocktail Day on May 13. To celebrate, Rowan Leibbrandt, founder of Truman & Orange Fine Liquor Merchants, shares some cocktails to try at these destinations when travel opens – meanwhile, whip them up yourself wherever you are, and travel vicariously.

Where: Ireland

Try: The Sexton Before Dawn

Ireland is home to stunning attractions like the Cliffs of Moher, Giants' Causeway, Blarney Castle and Guinness Beer.

Ireland is also famed for its Irish whiskey that has been distilled for centuries on the island. Leibbrandt said recommended The Sexton, which he said spoke to "bold personalities who do things differently and forge their own paths”.

How to make it

1 part The Sexton Irish Whiskey

¾ part mint syrup

1 part lime juice

Method: Combine all ingredients. Shake vigorously. Strain into a collins glass with crushed ice and garnish with fresh mint.

Where: Italy

Try: Pompelmo Negroni

From the ancient architecture to the museums, rolling mountains, beaches and delicious Italian gastronomy, a road trip to Italy is a must for travellers. Italy is known for its gin experiences, dating back to the eleventh century when monks on the coast of Salerno added juniper berries to flavour their distilled spirit. Italian gin is known to be brighter and more aromatic than other gins from around the world

How to make it

25ml Ginato Pompelmo Gin

25ml Campari

25ml Rosso Vermouth

Method: Build in a glass with cubed ice and garnish with a pink grapefruit wedge.

Where: The Philippines

Try: Manilla Made

With over 7 000 islands, the Philippines showcases the most striking rainforests, diving sites and beach resorts. It’s also home to Don Papa Rum, a premium, small batch, single-island, aged rum from Negros in the Philippines, known locally as Sugarlandia.

"Distilled from some of the finest sugar cane in the world, Don Papa rum is aged for over seven years in American oak barrels in the foothills of Mount Kanlaon, then charcoal filtered to remove any tannins and impurities before being blended to perfection," said Leibbrandt.

How to make it

50ml Don Papa

25ml lemon juice

20ml honey

4 cucumber slices

A handful of mint.

Method: Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and gently muddle to release flavours. Add ice and shake hard for 10-15 seconds. Double strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a cucumber ribbon and mint sprig.

Where: South Africa

Try: Cape Citrus & Tonic

The Western Cape in South Africa has the smallest yet most diverse floral kingdom in the world. Inspired by the biodiversity of the Cape Floral Kingdom, Abstinence is a sophisticated, layered, complex non-alcoholic spirit made using a proprietary artisanal single batch distillation process similar to craft gin-making, with ingredients that are South African.

"These days non-alcoholic drinks are not just for designated drivers. The worldwide wellness trend has meant that many people have decided to steer clear of alcohol. But if you thought that sugary soft drinks were the only alternative, think again. The new non-alcoholic spirits are so palate-pleasing, there’ll be no shortage of those willing and able to drive you home," added Leibbrandt.

How to make it

50ml Abstinence Cape Citrus

200ml Premium tonic

Grapefruit slice

Fresh rosemary

​Method: Pour Cape Citrus over ice in a gin goblet or collins glass. Top with tonic and finish off with a slice of grapefruit and rosemary as garnish.