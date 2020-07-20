Travel virtually with SA actress Amanda Du-Pont to these top destinations

Celebrities are known for their luxurious holidays at picturesque destinations, which would give anyone serious FOMO.

One of them is SA actress Amanda Du-Pont who takes her fans to some of the world's most sought after destinations on her YouTube channel. Although the "Shadow" actress hasn’t travelled in months due to the coronavirus pandemic and border closures, she has some impressive content of her local and international travels that is bound to keep your travel dreams alive.

From snow adventures on the French Alps, driving the Royce Rolls in Wyoming and learning about the culture in Turkey, Du-Pont keeps her fans on the edge of their seats.

She takes viewers on a journey, right from the airport, her hotel check-in, her daily activities while on holiday to the meals that she enjoys.

Du-Pont revealed last year that she has a free and adventurous spirit, so she does not prepare much for a trip beside obtaining travel visas or other related documents.