Trevor Noah takes on a Swiss train adventure with Roger Federer

South Africa’s golden boy Trevor Noah has something in the pipeline for his fans. Taking to Instagram, the son of Patricia alerted his 8.4 million followers that he’s got a movie coming up with pro tennis player, Roger Federer.

“A little train adventure with my favourite travel buddy @rogerfederer. Stay tuned: Our ride of a lifetime movie hits the screens on March 30th on YouTube.” Their YouTube film will see the stars exploring Switzerland via train, visiting some of the hottest tourist attractions. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) Noah’s fans are excited to see him take on Switzerland. Some even suggested he does a similar tour in Kenya.

“Trevor, we have the @madarakaexpress here in Kenya! It goes between Nairobi and Mombasa, and while you’ll see cows on your train ride in Switzerland, here in Kenya, you will see Zebras, buffalos, and lions! We’ll make sure Al the animals come say hi! So Trevor, come and do a show in Kenya!” commented @kedityo. The multi-award-winning comedian is an avid traveller who likes taking on an adventure. Last festive season, he went on an annual vacation to Costa Rica with his friends, the likes of Sizwe Dhlomo and Anele Mdoda, and it’s safe to say it was one of their best trips. They went river rafting and got an experience of a lifetime because of the rapids they conquered.

“In many ways that river rafting experience was a perfect metaphor for life - You can’t always choose how crazy the river of life might get, but what you can always choose is the people in your life who you’ll ride those rapids with. And if you choose wisely, even a capsized boat can turn into the greatest adventure.”